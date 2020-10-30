SC tallies more coronavirus cases as US infections climb

South Carolina reported 680 more coronavirus cases Friday as the United States racked up nearly 9 million cases total.

As of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University tallied about 8.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with over 225,000 deaths due to the virus.

Experts have long warned that numbers could rise as restrictions ease and temperatures drop, driving people indoors to weather the winter. Several northern communities have seen an uptick as schools have reopened and fall begins in earnest.

According to Johns Hopkins, cases have increased by as much as 61 percent over the past two weeks in South Dakota, for example.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 680, which is 330 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 167,057, plus 8,537 probable cases

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,653 confirmed, 243 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,977,274

Hospitalized patients: 777

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Friday were Richland, 106; Greenville, 95; and Lexington, 63.

What the about tri-county?

Charleston County had 32 new cases while Berkeley had nine and Dorchester had four, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Deaths

Of the seven new deaths, one victim was aged 35 to 64 and 12 were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Anderson, Chester, Horry, Laurens, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

On Friday, DHEC reported 777 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 196 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 10,438 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 6,830 residents and 3,608 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,442 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Twenty-two workers have died. Together, they account for 40 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Friday shows.

Of the 687 facilities DHEC monitors, the virus has been found in 401. There are active outbreaks at 116 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 429 facilities; 206 do not allow it; and 52 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 310 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.