SC surpasses 60,000 coronavirus cases as hospitals face equipment shortages

South Carolina surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with more than 2,000 new cases reported.

The state also continued to report deaths in the double-digits, adding 23. Nearly 1,000 fatalities related to the virus have been reported so far.

Charleston County is one of the hardest-hit areas in the state, logging over 400 new cases, a new daily record.

Two percent of the county's residents have had a confirmed infection, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina hospitals are running out of both bed space and skilled personnel as a surge in coronavirus cases send thousands more through their doors daily.

These facilities can expect government assistance through a fresh round of emergency federal assistance as America’s war against the pandemic continues, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told industry leaders Tuesday.

He also said he expects a vaccine to come to market by year’s end.

“When it comes to fighting this virus, all of us are in this war. All of us can have a say,” Graham, the state’s senior senator, said following his visit to the South Carolina Hospital Association’s Columbia headquarters. “This is a war where we can affect the outcome by small sacrifices.

“The meeting today has re-energized my efforts to produce PPE in America,” Graham said, noting that two hospital officials told him they’ve had to look for supplies in Mexico and China because of shortages in the domestic chain.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Graham said, South Carolina hospitals were spending $24 million a year on personal protective equipment. Now, it’s around $150 million. As part of Congress’ Phase IV coronavirus relief package, Graham wants to create a $7 billion tax credit to incentive the production of such equipment by U.S. manufacturers.

“Let’s treat PPE as a wartime need,” he said.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 2,205

Total number of cases in S.C.: 60,220

Number of new deaths reported: 23

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 984

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,550, with 203 on ventilators

Percent of tests that were positive: 21.5 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 563,948

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases with 412, while Richland County reported 232, Greenville County logged 210 and Horry County counted 148.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston's new cases, Berkeley counted 117 and Dorchester saw 91. Nine new deaths were reported in the tri-county area.

Deaths

Of the newly reported deaths, 14 were individuals above the age of 65 living in Charleston, Colleton, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. Nine of the deceased patients were people between the ages of 35 and 64 and were from Berkeley, Charleston, Georgetown, Greenville, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

What do experts say?

Authorities and health experts continue to beg Palmetto State residents to wear masks and avoid crowds whenever possible. As businesses continue to reopen without a statewide mask ordinance, local authorities are stepping in to require safety precautions, and doctors are asking people to abide by public health guidelines even when not legally required.

The continuing spike in cases, giving South Carolina one of the fastest growing infection rates in the world, is a concern for hospitals that are already working with exhausted staff and limited protective equipment.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.