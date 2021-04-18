SC surpasses 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while number of new cases remains low

South Carolina surpassed 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18.

Over 7 million total tests have been conducted across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Fewer and fewer tests have returned positive results in recent months, with 4.5 percent of tests for April 18's data confirming a case of the virus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 577 confirmed, 425 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 475,601 confirmed, 93,678 probable.

Percent positive: 4.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 14 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,222 confirmed, 1,114 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 44th in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (88), Charleston County (48) and Horry County (44) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases on April 18, while Berkeley had 24 cases and Dorchester had 25 cases.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths was a patient aged 17 or younger; one was a young adult aged 18 to 35; and six were age 35 to 64. The rest were 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 508 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 18, 136 were in the ICU and 64 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can walk in to a special mass vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall in Columbia that opened April 14.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at the site for anyone 16 and older with both walk-in and drive-thru options. No appointment is needed. Doses are coming to the site separate from the rest of South Carolina's federal allocation, with the goal of vaccinating 7,000 people at the site each week.

"There are more opportunities than ever before for getting vaccinated," Kelly, of DHEC, said.