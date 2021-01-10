You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

SC surpasses 4 million coronavirus tests after weekend sets records for new cases

DHEC logs 3,667 new cases, 48 deaths

  • Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

A note on one of the testing instruments lets lab workers at the Medical University of South Carolina know the instrument is ready, empty, sanitized and prepped for COVID-19 test samples to be run through. File/Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina has conducted over four million tests for the coronavirus, health officials said Sunday, as the state continues to report a high number of such tests coming back positive for the virus.

On Friday, the state logged a new record, reporting 4,986 new cases. Saturday saw confirmation of 4,576 new cases, the second-highest number yet reported.

Over the past week, more than 30 percent of coronavirus tests were positive, data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,667, which is 2,221 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 323,855, plus 30,670 probable cases

New deaths reported: 48

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,315 confirmed, 496 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,033,815

Hospitalized patients: 2,374

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 31.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 761; Spartanburg, 479; and Anderson, 231.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 82 new cases; Berkeley, 57; and Dorchester, 44.

Deaths

Ten of the 48 deaths reported Sunday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,374 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, 464 were in intensive care and 250 were on ventilators.

Five of South Carolina's counties reported to DHEC that their acute-care beds are currently 100 percent occupied, with four more counties reporting that more than 95 percent of such beds are occupied.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News