SC surpasses 4 million coronavirus tests after weekend sets records for new cases

South Carolina has conducted over four million tests for the coronavirus, health officials said Sunday, as the state continues to report a high number of such tests coming back positive for the virus.

On Friday, the state logged a new record, reporting 4,986 new cases. Saturday saw confirmation of 4,576 new cases, the second-highest number yet reported.

Over the past week, more than 30 percent of coronavirus tests were positive, data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,667, which is 2,221 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 323,855, plus 30,670 probable cases

New deaths reported: 48

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,315 confirmed, 496 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,033,815

Hospitalized patients: 2,374

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 31.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 761; Spartanburg, 479; and Anderson, 231.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 82 new cases; Berkeley, 57; and Dorchester, 44.

Deaths

Ten of the 48 deaths reported Sunday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and Williamsburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,374 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, 464 were in intensive care and 250 were on ventilators.

Five of South Carolina's counties reported to DHEC that their acute-care beds are currently 100 percent occupied, with four more counties reporting that more than 95 percent of such beds are occupied.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.