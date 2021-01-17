SC surpasses 350,000 coronavirus cases as January sets records

South Carolina surpassed 350,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The state has recorded over 50,000 new cases in less than two weeks. Sunday's report reflects data as of Friday. Reports have been on a two-day delay since the holidays.

Record numbers of new cases were recorded in the first two weeks of January. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control resolved a systems issue Saturday that had kept data incomplete over the past week, and officials belatedly reported that on Jan. 8, the state set a daily record of 6,924 new COVID-19 cases, a substantial increase from previous records.

Less than half of South Carolina's vaccine stock has been used so far, according to DHEC. Out of 313,000 total doses received by the state, 154,995 had been administered as of Saturday morning.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 4,584, which is 2,801 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 351,887, plus 36,297 probable cases

New deaths reported: 76

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,654 confirmed, 583 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,333,455

Hospitalized patients: 2,375

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 26.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 540; Richland, 314; and Anderson, 304.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 234 new cases, Berkeley had 105 and Dorchester logged 102.

Five Charleston County residents and one Dorchester County resident have died after contracting the virus in the past few weeks, DHEC said Sunday.

Deaths

Of the 76 coronavirus deaths that DHEC confirmed Sunday, 17 were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,375 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, 495 were in intensive care and 316 were on ventilators.

Around 81 percent of the state's reported intensive care beds are occupied.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.