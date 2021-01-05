SC surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 2,000 currently hospitalized

South Carolina surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The state also recently exceeded 5,000 confirmed deaths, another milestone in the pandemic.

Over the past seven days, more than 30 percent of tests for the virus have returned a positive result, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health officials have warned that travel and gatherings during the December holidays could exacerbate community spread of COVID-19 this month.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,285, which is 1,346 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 302,003, plus 26,070 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,068 confirmed, 430 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,818,562

Hospitalized patients: 2,344

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 30.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases as of Sunday were Greenville, 405; Horry, 160; York, 132; and Lexington, 132.

What about tri-county?

For Sunday's report, Charleston County had 85 new cases; Berkeley, 61; and Dorchester, 59.

Two more Charleston patients have died, DHEC reported Tuesday.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths reported as of Saturday, three were patients aged 35 to 64 and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Richland and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,344 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 447 were in intensive care and 241 were on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 14,401 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 9,044 residents and 5,357 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,651 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 18 percent. Twenty-eight workers also have died. Together, they account for 33 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

There are active outbreaks at 185 of such facilities monitored by DHEC.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 345 facilities; 319 do not allow it; and 21 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.