SC surpasses 2 million coronavirus tests, with nearly 170,000 cases confirmed

South Carolina surpassed 2 million tests conducted for the coronavirus across the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Sunday, 1,319 new cases were reported, the highest daily tally since Sept. 4. Out of 10,287 tests, 12.2 percent were positive, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Only one death was reported on Sunday, the lowest daily report for deaths in a few weeks.

Nearly 170,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed so far.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,319, which is 621 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 169,228, plus 8,795 probable cases

New deaths reported: 1

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,687 confirmed, 249 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,020,577

Hospitalized patients: 773

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 187; Spartanburg, 121; and Richland, 101.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 83 new cases while Berkeley had 23 and Dorchester had 17.

In Berkeley County, free testing will be available Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., provided by DHEC and Fetter Healthcare. No appointment is required. On Nov. 5, testing will be available at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 510 Saint James Avenue in Goose Creek. On Nov. 12, the Alvin Community Center at 2191 Santee River Road in St. Stephen will host testing.

Other testing locations in the tri-county area can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Deaths

One elderly patient aged 65 or older from Richland County has died after contracting the virus, DHEC said Sunday.

Hospitalizations

On Sunday, DHEC reported 773 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 190 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 347 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.