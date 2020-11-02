SC surpasses 170,000 coronavirus cases, with testing up 16% from September to October

Over 170,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Monday.

According to DHEC, 170,048 confirmed cases have been logged in the Palmetto State since the pandemic began.

Over 2 million tests have been performed, with a 16 percent jump in tests from September to October. DHEC said the increase — 34,240 additional tests throughout the month — is a step in the right direction, but the department wants to see more testing.

Anyone who can't socially distance is encouraged to get tested at least once per month, DHEC has said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 785, which is 397 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 170,048, plus 8,869 probable cases

New deaths reported: 10

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,697 confirmed, 249 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,036,465

Hospitalized patients: 749

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Monday were Greenville, 136; Pickens, 54; and Spartanburg, 52.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 33 new cases while Berkeley had 22 and Dorchester had nine.

In Berkeley County, free testing will be available from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, provided by DHEC and Fetter Healthcare. No appointment is required. On Nov. 5, testing will be available at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 510 Saint James Ave. in Goose Creek. On Nov. 12, the Alvin Community Center at 2191 Santee River Road in St. Stephen will host testing.

Other testing locations in the tri-county area can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Deaths

Of the 10 new deaths, nine patients were at least 65 years old, and one was a middle-aged patient aged 34 to 64, DHEC said Monday.

They lived in Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

On Monday, DHEC reported 749 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 204 in intensive care and 88 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 350 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.