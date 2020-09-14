You are the owner of this article.
SC surpasses 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, sees lower percentage of positive tests

DHEC logs 525 new cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab (copy)

A note on one of the testing instruments lets lab workers at the Medical University of South Carolina know the instrument is ready, empty, sanitized and prepped for COVID-19 test samples to be run through. File/Sarah Pack/MUSC/Provided

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

South Carolina surpassed 130,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday but saw a second consecutive day of the percentage of positive tests falling below 10 percent.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 5,357 tests were reported for Monday's update. That's a slight uptick in cases from previous weeks where testing numbers were low while the percent of positive tests remained high. 

As of Monday, fewer than 750 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the virus, according to DHEC.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 525

Total cases in S.C.: 130,256, plus 2,424 probable cases

New deaths reported: 7

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,922, plus 155 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 733

Percent of positive tests: 9.8 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,155,593

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County led the state with 79 new cases reported, according to DHEC. Richland County reported 58 and York County logged 26.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County recorded 23 new cases while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had 11. 

Deaths

Of the seven new confirmed deaths, two patients were aged 35 to 64 while five were 65 or older. They lived in Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlington, Florence, Marion and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Out of 733 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Monday, DHEC said 203 were in intensive care and 123 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.

There are 323 mobile testing events available through DHEC, scheduled through Oct. 29, along with 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities in the state. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

