SC surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, but daily numbers are declining

South Carolina surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The milestone came on a day when the state reported less than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in nearly two months. The number is the lowest reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control since mid-June.

Out of 5,610 test results reported to DHEC on Sunday, 12.8 percent were positive.

Also on Monday, DHEC warned South Carolina residents to beware of scammers posing as contact tracers. Official contact tracers will call individuals who test positive for COVID-19, asking which people and places the person has recently visited. Anyone who came into close contact with that person will also be contacted.

DHEC said a legitimate contact tracer will never ask for an individual's Social Security number or immigration status, or inquire about a person's money, bank account or credit card number.

With daily reported cases decreasing, Tidelands Health began limited visitation for most patients on Monday. It will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

Patients in COVID-19 isolation will not be allowed to receive visitors.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 718

Total number of cases in S.C.: 100,431, plus 728 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 17

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,966, plus 83 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,353

Percent of tests that were positive: 12.8 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 849,117

Which areas are hardest hit?

Greenville County led the state in new cases on Monday with 85 positive tests. Richland County logged 61 and Charleston County reported 53.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 53 new cases counted in Charleston County on Monday, Berkeley reported 28 new cases and Dorchester logged 22.

Deaths

Of the 17 new confirmed deaths, four were 35 to 64 years old and 13 were 65 or older.

The deceased had resided in Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Oconee, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,353 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday. Of these, 217 were on ventilators. The agency also reported that 360 ICU beds were currently being sued by coronavirus patients.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 5,607 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 3,613 residents and 1,994 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's a 7 percent increase in cases from the previous report.

So far, 762 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Thirteen workers also have died. Together, they account for about 39 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Friday shows.

One nursing home, Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, has had 27 deaths from COVID-19. Lexington Medical Center Extended Care has had 24 deaths.

The virus has been found in 332 facilities.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.