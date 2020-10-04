SC surpasses 1.5 million COVID-19 tests; officials encourage testing at least once a month

South Carolina surpassed 1.5 million coronavirus tests in Sunday's report from state health officials.

Nearly 147,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed so far, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The percent of tests coming back positive has remained high. On Sunday, out of 5,228 tests, 11.8 percent received a positive result.

DHEC officials have encouraged South Carolinians to be tested frequently, at least once a month for those often out in the community or not able to socially distance. More frequent testing could help diagnose those who aren't showing symptoms but can still spread the virus, officials said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 619, which is 292 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 146,596, plus 5,006 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,255, plus 198 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 599

Total tests in S.C.: 1,500,344

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday were Greenville, 89; Oconee, 65; and Spartanburg, 53.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 23 new cases, Berkeley had two and Dorchester had 11.

There was one coronavirus related death in the tri-county announced on Sunday, a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64 from Charleston County, DHEC said.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths, 11 were elderly patients aged 65 and older and one was middle-aged.

They lived in Abbesville, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Florence, Greenville, Newberry and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 599 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Sunday, DHEC said 153 were in intensive care and 72 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and 316 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.