SC supermarkets cap purchases, run low on essential items as coronavirus fears spread

COLUMBIA — The possibility of extended school closures and shuttered workplaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus into South Carolina communities has many major supermarkets reconsidering their sales strategies.

“Right now, we’ve limited some of our cold and flu and sanitary products, and possibly looking at limits on some additional items,” Kroger spokesman Felix Turner said. “That’s the biggest thing. We want to make sure we’re serving and helping as many customers as possible.”

Images of barren store shelves and shopping carts stocked with bundles of toilet paper and bottled water have become commonplace on social media as fears mount about the spread of COVID-19.

At Harris Teeter, which operates 19 stores around the state and is owned by Kroger's parent, quotas have been placed on items including pasta, toilet paper, canned meats, cleaning supplies and cold and flu medicines, spokeswoman Danna Robinson said.

“We’ve been intently focused on taking actions to keep our shoppers and valued associates safe and healthy and our stores open and operating efficiently,” Robinson said.

Publix has placed two-item caps on hand soaps and sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, facial masks and gloves, disinfectant wipes, facial tissue, bleach and cups, utensils and plates. Food demonstrations at Publix locations have also been suspended, CEO Todd Jones said in an email to customers.

“Additionally, we’ve put in place a heightened disinfectant response program,” Jones said.

Working from home, pharmaceutical representative Jeff Sobolow of Charleston received a message from a friend in his neighborhood suggesting what to buy during the pandemic.

Sobolow, who says he doesn’t buy in bulk but a few times a year since his job previously kept him out of town frequently, headed to his neighborhood Food Lion.

Piled in his cart were toilet paper, snacks, bleach, soap, cleaning supplies, canned beans and various other non-perishables, but only one or two items of each.

“I plan to fill up my freezer with frozen fruits and meats and maybe a pizza or two,” he said.

He was going to buy some disinfecting wipes, but the shelf was empty, a common occurrence at many stores. Instead, he bought some liquid cleaner and said he could make do with that.

Sobolow didn’t plan to go overboard with his shopping, but he wants to be prepared in case he has to hunker down for a long haul.

“There is some social responsibility to not hoard,” he said.

In a message to customers, Food Lion president Meg Ham said on the company’s website that shoppers such as Sobolow are on the forefront of the company’s sustainability plans.

“As you can imagine, certain high-demand items, such as household cleaning products, may temporarily be out of stock, but we are working as fast as possible to restock our shelves with these items,” Ham said.

At a Devine Street Piggly Wiggly in Columbia, metal shelves normally filled with toilet paper were bare Friday, save for a few single rolls stacked atop one another. It was enough for several shoppers to take photos and wonder aloud.

“Just crazy,” one man said.

Store owner Darrell Miller said business has been brisk all week, but he’s prepared to put purchasing restrictions in place.

“It’s something we are discussing at our store,” Miller said. “The bathroom tissue is pretty much gone.”

Hannah Reynolds, of Charleston, was at a local Food Lion purchasing toilet paper for a neighbor.

On the subject of overbuying, she said, “I think it’s reasonable that people are concerned, but as a community we need to be mindful. Do we choose to enter into panic or do it as a community … without going overboard?”