SC students will get Wi-Fi hot spots in time for school's start, but gaps will remain

COLUMBIA — More than 73,000 lower-income K-12 students with no internet at home will soon receive Wi-Fi hot spots, enabling them to participate in virtual instruction that's set to start across South Carolina in as little as a week.

But the temporary bridge across the state's digital divide still leaves thousands of students unable to do their schoolwork online. Not all students who lack access to high-speed internet are being hooked up. And even with the devices, the cellphone signal it receives may be too weak in some rural spots to do much good.

"We’re definitely going to be in a much better place than when schools closed in the spring," said state Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown. "Is the state's broadband problem solved? Absolutely not. This is a COVID-19 emergency response solution, not a long-term solution."

More than 180,000 homes statewide lack access to high-speed internet, either because the lines don't exist or residents can't afford what's available, according to the latest mapping by the state Office of Regulatory Staff, which represents the public in utility regulation. How that breaks down is not yet known.

In Charleston County, the state's second-largest district, "we have people with money who can’t get it and people who can get it and can’t afford it," said Tom Nawrocki, the district's information technology director. "And we have homeless children we’re also trying to reach."

Who's getting them?

The hot spots are going to eligible students in school districts statewide, with Dorchester District 2 in Summerville receiving the biggest shipment of 7,627, followed by 5,292 for Lancaster County students, 4,200 to Charleston County and 3,959 to Chesterfield County, according to the regulatory agency, which legislators tasked with buying the hot spots and coordinating the distribution.

In addition to the 73,000 hot spots for K-12 students, nearly 12,000 are going to qualifying students at South Carolina's two- and four-year colleges.

It was a quick turnaround for state government.

Legislators authorized in late June spending up to $50 million of $1.9 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on hot spots for students and a plan to start extending high-speed internet statewide. School districts had until Wednesday to figure out how many students qualified and apply.

Rural districts with the highest poverty levels got first dibs.

"The accessibility to the internet in these rural areas is just minimal to nonexisting," said Allendale County Superintendent Margaret Gilmore. "To be able to offer these hot spots to our families is such a huge plus and tremendous blessing. ... Our students deserve a quality education, and that can't happen without broadband."

Nearly all of Allendale County's students live in poverty. The 647 hot spots it's receiving will give 80 percent of students an internet connection, since many are siblings.

The state's poorest district opens the school year Aug. 31 under a hybrid plan of two days weekly of in-classroom instruction and three days of virtual learning.

Filling gaps

Not every student who needs high-speed internet qualifies for the state help. Families must fall within 250 percent of the federal poverty level, which translates to less than $43,100 for a single parent with one child and $65,500 for a family of four. And they can't already have internet service to the home of any speed.

Newberry County, which starts Aug. 24 — also with a two-days-in-the-classroom hybrid plan — is receiving 2,600 hot spots. For students who still can't connect, "we've got a backup plan," said Superintendent Jim Suber.

Teachers will download assignments onto students' district-supplied computer tablets when they're at school "and the child can take it home and work on it," then bring it back on their next day in class, he said.

When schools statewide were forced to close in mid-March and transition overnight to remote instruction, Newberry County was among districts that relied on sending paper packets home, which "wasn't effective," Suber said.

State schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has said repeatedly that off-campus learning this fall will be a vast improvement, partly because of the hot spots but also because teachers — who have protested against returning to the classroom amid the state's high COVID-19 case numbers — will be better trained on how to teach online.

"The quality of education is going to be far greater," Nawrocki said. "In March, it was a scramble. It was, 'There’s online meeting things. Just use Zoom or Webex or Microsoft Teams. Figure it out.'"

In the spring, Charleston County used a mix of virtual lessons and paper packets, depending on the home and community. As in other districts, students could access Wi-Fi on school buses to do their work, but getting to the bus could be an issue.

While the hot spots will provide home internet access to more students when the school year starts Sept. 8, with possibly just one day weekly in class, gaps will remain. One issue is that a hot spot doesn't actually create a cell signal. It provides one at whatever strength a cellphone can get at that location.

For students who live in a spot "where, with the best cellphone on the market they get one bar outside their home, and they go inside their home and get half a bar, it doesn't matter what the device can do. One bar is one bar," Nawrocki said. "It's a Band-Aid, for sure. But it's a start that we are all 100 percent behind."

Over the summer, the district installed Wi-Fi antennas at the 63 schools that lacked one, ensuring all students have what Nawrocki called a worst-case option of traveling to a school to sit outside and work.

The "crazy things" he's exploring to fill gaps include working with municipalities to put antennas on telephone poles near apartment complexes and trailer parks, buying satellite phones and using a low-orbiting satellite to provide connection, similar to what cruise ships do, he said.

"We need to find a concept that works and then we can ask for the funding. We’re not stopping with just hot spots. We want to see what we can do for these children who really need it," he said. "It might be expensive, but who can put a price on what the child’s education is worth?"

Next steps

Legislators are expected to put at least another $50 million into extending broadband when they return next month. That would match the $100 million Gov. Henry McMaster's reopening task force recommended putting toward the effort from the $1.9 billion of federal COVID-19 relief aid, which must be spent by year's end.

They still need to allocate more than $600 million remaining in that pot of CARES Act money, as well as craft and pass a state budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

"This is something that Republicans and Democrats alike can unite around. There's nothing Republican or Democrat about making sure that every single South Carolinian has access to high-quality, effective broadband," said state Sen. Tom David, R-Beaufort, who sat on McMaster's accelerateSC task force.

Legislators were told in June that it could cost $800 million to extend high-speed internet statewide.

The state could get some additional federal help on an issue that's managed to unite the entire South Carolina delegation. "If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it's that our health care system is being challenged significantly. Our education system has demonstrated its inadequacies and our broadband deployment in places like South Carolina is atrocious," U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said last week in a Zoom meeting with state legislators. The Columbia Democrat helped push legislation through the House last month that would spend $100 billion to extend reliable internet service to underserved areas nationwide. And South Carolina's two GOP U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, are sponsoring a proposal putting $10 billion toward broadband.

"There are places in South Carolina that you might as well be on the moon when it comes to getting cellphone service or high-speed internet," Graham said last week while at the South Carolina School of Medicine.