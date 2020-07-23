SC students who receive free or reduced-price lunch qualify for special SNAP benefits

Some South Carolina families struggling to keep their children fed during the coronavirus pandemic may now qualify for much-needed federal support.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month approved South Carolina's request to create a pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program to support children who may have missed meals because of school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who benefited from the free or reduced-price school meal program in March will qualify for the new pandemic program. The plan is to provide those students a one-time payment of $330. This is based on the 58 days of schools that were missed because of the pandemic.

The S.C. Department of Social Services has partnered with the Department of Education to identify those students who qualify.

DSS estimates that $154 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be dispersed to families through the new service. Michael Leach, the DSS state director, said families have struggled to keep children fed during summers prior to the pandemic. Students lost a valuable food resource when COVID-19 caused the closure of schools in March.

“This might be the only way some of our most vulnerable children can obtain a nutritious breakfast or lunch," he said.

Molly Spearman, the state superintendent of education, said in a news release that the program has helped make sure that families have the resources to put food on the table.

This is especially important, she said, with schools starting back up soon.

“No child in South Carolina should have to go hungry,” she said.

EBT is a system that people use to transfer money they receive from federal benefits to retailers. SNAP is one of those benefits. Most people who qualify for the program receive an EBT debit card.

Families that already get benefits through SNAP should have received the new pandemic payment on their regular EBT debit cards earlier this month if their children qualified. DSS also started mailing pandemic EBT cards on Monday to families who don't already have SNAP benefits.

The department is using whatever home address is on file with the school district for mailing those cards. Families are asked to email PEBTBenefits@dss.sc.gov if they know they qualify for the special program but don't receive their card.

South Carolina residents will also have the ability to use their EBT cards for online food purchases starting on July 31. Amazon and Walmart are the only retailers the USDA Food and Nutrition Service allows South Carolina families to purchase food from online.

Pat Raynor, a spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2, said any additional resource for students is always greatly appreciated. During the summer, the district leaves six school sites open five days a week to give out food to all children ages 18 and younger. They extended it into the spring with school closures.

Many families circumstances have changed with the pandemic, Raynor said.

“I’m certain there is increased need," she said.