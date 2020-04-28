SC students might be split up when in-person classes resume, superintendent says

Whenever it’s deemed safe for students across South Carolina to return to in-person classes, officials agree that the way schools normally operate will most likely look dramatically different than what students, teachers and parents are used to.

A common thread that’s been echoed by state and local school leaders is the high likelihood of staggered start times, where some students attend school early in the day and others begin their classes a few hours later, or some other form of alternative schedule in order for students and teachers to successfully adhere to social distancing precautions.

“There is no way, I believe, unless there’s just a miracle, that we can bring back children to the same type of setting that we’ve always had,” state Superintendent Molly Spearman told accelerateSC task force members on Thursday.

Making things harder: It’s unknown whether or not it will be safe to reopen schools in August in time for the start of the next school year, Spearman said, and the so-called “digital divide” across the Palmetto State means thousands of students have not been able to successfully transition to online learning.

“We don’t know yet whether we’ll be back, but we want to be prepared, one way or another,” Spearman said.

Plans are already underway in The Charleston County School District that aim to tackle the issue of how schools might successfully start back up as soon as they’re allowed to do so.

“We will have to have brand-new protocols for safety," Charleston County Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait during a virtual board of trustees meeting Monday. "Moving forward there will be some things, like many people have said, that schools will be changed forever. We will simply not be able to pick up where we left off on March 13th,” referencing the last day students were in school before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered them to close.

The district is “almost sure” that there will need to be some sort of “phase-in startup sequence,” Postlewait said.

Since the district expects there will be some families that, regardless of the added precautions, will want their children enrolled virtually come August, the district is also evaluating its online learning capabilities.

Spearman said Thursday that school districts will need a “tremendous amount” of personal protective equipment in order to keep meal distribution services operating through the summer as well as for use when schools can ultimately reopen.

After all, some buses hold 75 students, three to a seat. A traditional classroom is usually 800 square feet and serves 25 or so students.

“Our schools aren’t big enough to handle everybody at the same time,” Spearman said.

Charleston County will also see new safety and cleaning protocols implemented next school year.

Another major challenge will be reassessing and mitigating the academic loss that some students incurred while schools were closed.

By the end of this school year, students will have missed between 45 and 50 school days, or around 30 percent of total instructional time that they otherwise would have received in the classroom.

“One of the big challenges when students start back to school will be figuring out how to address the gaps that occurred while we were in this virtual learning situation or learning packet situation,” Postlewait said.

The district is already planning an academic boot camp for July “to actually give an opportunity for those students who may not have had sufficient instruction this final quarter to get caught up and accelerate,” said Karolyn Belcher, the district’s chief academic officer.