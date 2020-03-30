SC students grapple with more coronavirus-related back-to-school delays as cases grow

High school proms have been postponed or canceled, colleges are weighing pass/fail grading and more back-to-school delays mean that K-12 students across South Carolina are left wondering if they'll be able to return to their classrooms before the end of the semester.

On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all of the state's schools close through April after originally ordering earlier this month that schools be closed through the end of March. The mandate was extended as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the state.

Most colleges across the state already decided to close campuses for the remainder for the spring semester, leaving professors scrambling to shift students' course load entirely online.

Many college professors and students across the state had been lobbying for institutions to switch courses to pass/fail grading in an attempt to minimize the disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus and resulting widespread school closures.

The College of Charleston announced Monday it was extending the course withdrawal deadline and that it would allow students to choose a pass/fail grading option this semester.

This came as welcome news to CofC senior Christian Heckmann.

"I thought it was super unfair to do A through F (grading) when you don’t have all of the resources you have on campus," he said.

Still, the news almost feels like it came a little too late, Heckmann said.

"I know a lot of people that have withdrawn from classes because they knew that they're not going to be able to get, you know, let's say above a C because they are home and they have responsibilities," he said. "They should have told us this like three weeks ago."

The University of South Carolina is also weighing pass/fail grading options this semester. The university's Faculty Senate is scheduled to vote on this proposal on Wednesday. Clemson University might consider this style of grading for a few courses, but "there are no plans to move the entire curriculum to a pass/fail mode of assessment," said spokesman Joe Galbriath.

Heckmann, who now is living and working from his hometown of Hanahan, said the disruption has even impacted his mental health and increased his anxiety.

Instead of opting for in-person video conference lessons, his professors have opted to post recorded lectures of themselves online, making it more difficult for students to ask real-time questions.

"I think everybody is trying to do the best they can, but it’s still really weird," he said.

The College of Charleston's Teaching and Learning Department has been working overtime for the past two weeks to try to bring up to speed faculty members who have never taught online before, according to Director Zachary Hartje.

"We’re finding ourselves kind of working to the masses and finding ways to deliver resources to hundreds of faculty who have never dipped their toes in this space before," Hartje said.

He and his team have been working 16-hour days on average to facilitate the transition. Typically they work with professors to develop an online class over the course of a semester, he said.

"The predicament that we find ourselves in now is basically we are trying to get folks from nothing into something in less than a week's time," he said. "And that's really been the challenge."

Making adjustments

Some professors, including CofC mathematics senior instructor Kate Owens, have decided to postpone upcoming exams because of the school closures.

"I'm really sorry that all of this has happened, and I know it’s a real bummer," Owens told her students via a virtual Zoom meeting last week. "One of the best parts of my job was getting to see all of you guys."

On March 24, one day after she first met with students via video conference call, Owens found out she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

She'd began experiencing symptoms including shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and a low-grade fever over the weekend of March 13.

Two weeks prior, she was training for an upcoming 5K and running 3 or 4 miles without stopping. Then she found herself becoming out of breath just walking to the kitchen.

"The way that this made me feel is not like any other time I've ever been sick in my life," she said.

Owens posted a recap of her experience on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, when she finally felt like she was nearly back to normal.

"I really wanted to have at least one story out there of like, 'This sucks but like you can survive this,'" she said.

Doctors from the Medical University of South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the college’s student health services all told her that the likelihood of her transmitting the disease to her students or colleagues was extremely low, since her last day on campus was a week prior. Most individuals are only contagious up to 48 hours before they experience symptoms, Owens said. That didn't stop her from worrying though.

She hasn't explicitly informed her students yet, although she does know that some of them follow her on Twitter.

"I know that they're all dealing with a lot, and I certainly don't need them to send me casseroles," she said. "I don't need them like taking time out of their lives to check on me."

Equal opportunities to learn

In Charleston County School District, where around 10,000 or so iPads and Chromebooks have been distributed to students, officials are grappling with how to continue to provide quality instruction for all students without widening the achievement gap.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said last week that the district's first priority is keeping students healthy and safe. Closely following that goal is ensuring students are able to continue their studies.

The unfortunate reality in Charleston County is that not all students have equitable opportunities for education, a grim fact that rang true even before the coronavirus caused schools statewide to close.

For students who weren't given devices, one approach is to send them home with paper-and-pencil assignments that review subjects already taught in the classroom — "the kinds of work that most children can get some assistance with fairly readily from your family or community member," she said.

But these types of assignments alone aren't going to be enough for students in the long-term, which is why the district is ramping up its efforts to distribute more devices to students.

"The question is how do we address the equitable delivery of quality instruction to children while we are out of school," Postlewait said. "We do not have the answer yet."

The S.C. Department of Education announced Monday that K-12 schools in the state would receive millions of dollars in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. McMaster will be able direct approximately $48 million towards K-12 and higher education needs, according to Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown.

Another $216 million or so will flow through the state's education agency to school districts based on their Title 1 allocations, Brown said. Title 1 schools are federally recognized as ones with large concentrations of low-income students. These funds will be used to assist homeless students, coordinate emergency response, purchase cleaning supplies and enhance summer learning opportunities.

Postlewait emphasized that one of the district’s top priorities was ensuring high school seniors can still graduate on time and enter college, the military or the workforce as scheduled.

This is because the ramifications of long-term school closures have been especially difficult for high school seniors.

Gabbie Wessinger, a senior at River Bluff High School in Columbia, had already bought her prom dress and made plans for graduation. Now, she's unsure that either of those major milestones will happen.

"This whole experience is upsetting, and all we can do is wait," she said.

School closures can also cause academic trouble for high schoolers preparing for college. Standardized testing, college admissions standards and scholarship eligibility all have the potential to be impacted.

Wessinger is concerned that she might not be able to attend Anderson University in the fall like she planned. She said she hasn't received much help from her school to help address her concerns about college.

"They know just as little as I do about what is to come," she said.