SC students call on colleges to protect international programs following new ICE rule

Colleges and universities across South Carolina are scrambling to unpack new federal guidance that puts thousands of international students in danger of being deported if they're unable to take in-person classes next semester.
A new rule, laid out by the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Monday, says international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to a different school if their college does not offer any in-person instruction in the fall. Under the new regulation, international students can't enroll exclusively in an online course load and remain in the U.S. legally under the conditions of their student visa.
The announcement comes as schools across the country grapple with how to safely resume classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools nationwide in March.
While most major public colleges in South Carolina have announced they intend to some offer some form of hybrid instruction, where students alternate between in-person and online learning, school officials are still preparing contingency plans that include an online-only instruction model in the event that a surge in coronavirus cases makes it too dangerous to meet in person.
Immigration advocates and campus leaders say the repercussions of the rule change could be devastating for foreign students who’ve sacrificed time, money and energy to build a new life in the U.S.
College of Charleston graduate student Sofia Troya dreamed of one day attending a college in the United States during her childhood in Ecuador. Now, she's fearful she’ll be deported if the university goes entirely online next school year.
Troya lived in Virginia for a few years as a child, where she got a brief taste of American life culture, before eventually returning to South America to finish school.
In 2017, she came back to the states to enroll at the College of Charleston for an undergraduate degree in political science. She graduated in May and will start a graduate program in environmental and sustainability studies at the college this fall.
The college released its plans last week to offer students a mix of in-person and online instruction in the fall. Under the new ICE regulations, this model would allow Troya to continue her studies.
But as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, she worries that the college might change course before classes start or switch to online-only in the middle of the semester.
If Troya’s forced to return to her home country, it will have a tremendous impact on her finances. She’s already signed a lease for next year and would have to pay for a plane ticket back. On top of everything else, she is nervous to potentially expose herself to the virus as she travels through airports.
Still, she said, she feels lucky to have a strong support system back home. She knows that other international students might not be as fortunate.
“The struggle of just coming here to the United States and the efforts that they've put economically to get here … to have that thrown away it's heartbreaking,” she said.
It’s a similar story for Issy Rushton, a rising senior at the University of South Carolina and the first international student body president in the school’s history.
Rushton, who is from the Gold Coast of Australia, fell in love with America as an exchange student at an Oregon high school. When she returned to Australia, she told her parents she would apply to college in the U.S. She moved to the Palmetto State by herself in 2017 and figured out the transition on her own.
“My whole life is in the United States. ... To know that could all be ripped away is atrocious,” she said.
College uncertainties
Colleges and universities are now scrambling to determine how the new rules will impact plans for fall instruction. The University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston have both said they plan to offer in-person in the fall but will shift to online-only instruction after Thanksgiving break to reduce the spread of the virus.
“While we are aware of this ICE announcement, we have not yet received any official notification and are still evaluating what it may mean,” said USC spokesman Jeff Stensland.
Last year, USC enrolled around 2,000 international students. In the Upstate, Clemson University saw about 1,500.
“Our international students are an important part of our family,” said Clemson spokesman Mark Land, adding that school staff has been studying and researching the regulation after it was first announced. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure their academic progress isn’t disrupted in any way.”
Dozens of students and educators this week called on colleges and universities to take steps to protect international students in the event of a transition to online-only learning.
Rushton said she wants USC to commit to providing at least one in-person class for international students so they’re not deported under the new rule.
The university’s Graduate Student Association doubled down on this idea in a list of demands it published Tuesday, which also included a request for all departments to offer some form of face-to-face instruction, “even if doing so requires the addition of new Independent Study opportunities.”
USC President Robert Caslen took to social media Wednesday night to weigh in on the rule, promising that the university “will not waver in its support" for international students.
Lasting impacts
Wadie Said, who teaches immigration law at USC’s law school, said despite the commitment from professors to offer flexible in-person learning opportunities for students who need it, he fears that the impact of the regulation will be broad and far-reaching.
“Once you have something that has the imprint of the U.S. government as a rule and a policy ... it risks sending a bigger message that no individual can counteract,” he said.
Tarik Scarlata, a North Charleston-based immigration attorney, agreed.
"I think it’s going to negatively affect how foreign students see the U.S. as a whole," he said.
The regulation could also have a serious impact on the nation’s economy, he said.
South Carolina’s 6,000 or so international students contribute an estimated $2.9 million to the U.S economy each year, according to a report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators.
“Disturbing that dynamic, to me, seems potentially very dangerous. If foreign students are now going to be deterred even more so from coming to study here … this has far-reaching economic and societal ramifications if enacted as envisioned,” Said said.
While President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a series of controversial and restrictive immigration policies over the past three years, Said said Monday’s announcement was unusual in that it indirectly put pressure on schools to reopen.
“It’s like using immigration law to try and say, ‘You want these people here, you want to collect their tuition dollars? Then you have to reopen,’” he said.
But not all regulations aimed at stripping immigration protections proposed by ICE have come into fruition, he said.
Some controversial decisions made by the Trump administration, including efforts to end a program protecting students who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children, have been overturned by courts.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced Wednesday they would sue the Trump administration over the new rule. Said said he expected additional legal action to be brought forward by students and colleges frustrated by the change.
After she took to social media to share her concerns, Rushton said she's heard from a few lawyers who expressed a willingness to help. She doesn't know what she'll do if she is forced to return to Australia.
"To know that I would have to fit everything in two suitcases and leave, not knowing if I could ever come back, I know that's a bridge I hope I don't have to cross," she said.
Avery Wilks contributed to this report.