SC stocks took a $10B hit in 1Q as 1 outlier emerged unscathed

South Carolina-based stocks haven't been immune to the run of stomach-churning swings on Wall Street, which last week chalked up its worst first quarter on record.
But one stood out as a steady Eddie for the January-March period, even as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the U.S. economy.
The Upstate electronic-parts maker AVX Corp. can justifiably lay claim to having the most resilient stock in the Palmetto State for the first three months of 2020, though the distinction had little to do with the company’s financial performance.
Anchored by a corporate formality, the Big Board-listed shares of the capacitor maker barely budged as the broader markets were roiled.
The Fountain Inn-based company can credit Kyocera Corp. as its rock. The Japanese manufacturer for years had controlled nearly three-quarters of AVX's shares. In November, it went all in and struck a deal to buy up the rest for $21.75 a pop, a hefty premium from its previous trading range.
The all-cash offer instantly created a stable floor under the stock price that even a fast-spreading global health crisis couldn't buckle.
Kyocera made good on its purchase agreement last week, buying out other shareholders and removing AVX from the New York Stock Exchange. It also probably left its Kyoto-based parent to wonder how much it could have saved had it only waited a few months.
AVX was the outlier. The 17 other South Carolina-based stocks were whipsawed like most others by volatile sell-offs and other free-market forces.
Every one of them posted fresh 52-week lows last month, mostly between March 16-23, and collectively they ended the first quarter down by about 40 percent, the equivalent of nearly $10 billion. By contrast,the broader-based benchmark S&P 500 index fell 20 percent.
The South Carolina business that contained the fallout the best from stem to stern was 3-D Systems, a maker of three-dimensional printing technologies that calls Rock Hill home. Its stock fell a relatively respectable 16 percent for the quarter, though its investors are still smarting from the recent virus-induced downdraft.
3-D, which trades under the apt ticker symbol "DDD," climbed to its 52-week high of $12.56 on Feb. 19 before giving back about $5 of those gains over the next six weeks, according to pricing data retrieved from CNBC.com.
The biggest loser among the state's small stable of publicly traded companies was Delta Apparel Inc., the owner of activewear brands such as Salt Life, which recently opened a retail store on King Street in downtown Charleston. The Greenville company's stock skidded 67 percent to $10.40 between Jan. 2 and March 31.
Not far behind was another Upstate business that, like Delta Apparel, relies almost entirely on discretionary income. Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp., which has temporarily shut many of its dining rooms until virus fighters give the all-clear, shed nearly 62 percent of its value in the first quarter.
Investors in two Lowcountry employers also won't think back fondly on the first three months of 2020. Benefitfocus Inc., a technology firm headquartered on Daniel Island, and North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity Corp. were running neck-and-neck downhill with roughly 60 percent declines in their stock prices.
The first-quarter sell-off was severe enough that a few public companies based in the state are now looking to buy back some of their downtrodden stocks. Ingevity, which lost nearly $2.2 billion in market value in the first quarter, has rolled out the biggest plan among them. It's willing to spend $500 million to repurchase and retire shares.