SC Stingrays to hold jersey auction to help COVD-19 relief fund

South Carolina Stingrays principal owner Todd Halloran was looking for a way to help out his players who had had their seasons unceremoniously cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every avenue Halloran traveled down to help out his players financially always seemed to be blocked by the ECHL’s salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.

When the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) teamed up earlier this month to start a player relief fund, Halloran and the Stingrays front office came up with the idea to auction off game worn jerseys to help out players from across the league.

The Stingrays announced Thursday that the club will be hosting an on-line auction for their game-worn navy jerseys on the Handbid app. All proceeds raised will be donated to the ECHL Player Relief Fund. The relief fund was created to assist ECHL players and their families suffering financial hardship following the cancellation of the season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For every dollar raised, Halloran will personally contribute two dollars to the player relief fund. The navy jersey auction will be open from Thursday to April 15.

The Stingrays hold several jersey auctions throughout the season. The average auction, which proceeds are normally donated to local charities, generates between $10,000-$20,000.

“There are so many people, organizations, businesses and healthcare providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is important that those who are able, try to help whatever cause is most important to them in this challenging time,” Halloran said. “Although just one small group among many, our ECHL players had their employment cut short and their ability to augment their earnings has been negatively impacted by uncertainty and the general economic contraction in our country. The ECHL Player Relief Fund will be very helpful for those players and families most impacted by this pandemic.”

The ECHL’s collective bargaining agreement prevents ownership, fans, booster clubs and others from providing funds directly to players.

“There were Stingray fans reaching out on social media who wanted to help out our players and unfortunately we can’t do that,” Halloran said. “It was frustrating, but now through this jersey auction, they can indirectly help out not only Stingray players, but players from across the league that essentially lost their jobs through no fault of their own.”

The ECHL weekly salary cap per team is around $13,000, with the average player salary getting about $650 a week. During a normal 28-week regular-season, the average player makes around $20,000 per year. Teams do provide apartments, and most of their utilities are paid for, but saving money on a player's salary can be difficult.

Unlike the NHL or the American Hockey League, players continue to pick up a regular paycheck during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. As a result, some players could have received their normal salaries until early June, plus a playoff bonus, which could be as much as $5,000 for winning the Kelly Cup.

“Most of the players don’t make a lot of money and have to work during the summer to make ends meet,” Halloran said. “Their summer came early and the opportunities for them to work are limited because of the virus. No one is hiring now. This is a good way to give back to the players.”

The ECHL canceled the 2019-20 season on March 16, which effectively made the league's more than 600 players unemployed. All players and their families will receive health insurance through June 30, however the unplanned cancellation of the season will affect certain players harder than others.

"Some players are under NHL or AHL contracts and are still getting paid," Halloran said. "The guys under ECHL contracts basically lost their jobs."

The PHPA made an initial $200,000 contribution to the fund. ECHL alum Paul Bissonnette advocated for the campaign on a recent episode of his popular Spittin' Chiclets podcast. CaniBrands, a next-generation CBD products company, got on board as well, pledging $10,000 towards the fund. In addition, CaniBrands is donating an additional 10% of sales from customers using the BIZ30 promo code and providing a 30% discount to everyone as another means to support the community.

“The support received from the hockey community has been very encouraging and will go a long way in helping the players,” said PHPA executive director Larry Landon. “There are many players who are married and have children and will need financial support, while others rely on supplemental income from teaching hockey schools during the off-season which have now effectively been cancelled. These players are positively engrained within the communities in which they play, give back countless hours of their time to help advance community and charitable causes throughout the season, and now may need some assistance during these uncertain times.”

The fund will be administered by directors from both the ECHL and PHPA to ensure funds are disbursed to players accordingly.

“I’m hoping our fans will be generous,” Halloran said. “The players have been very understanding about the whole process and why things happened the way they did. They haven’t asked for anything, but I think this could go a long way in helping them bridge the gap between seasons.”