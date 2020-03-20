SC Stingrays owner says canceling ECHL season 'was the right thing to do'

A week before Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert made world-wide headlines for testing positive for COVID-19 and two weeks before the NBA season was canceled, South Carolina Stingrays owner Todd Halloran and club president Rob Concannon understood the coronavirus was going to be an issue for the ECHL.

Within 24 hours of Gobert's test result, the NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball either suspended or canceled their seasons.

The NCAA and March Madness quickly followed.

The ECHL, which is two rungs below the NHL in the hockey hierarchy, never had a chance. The ECHL suspended league play for the rest of the season on March 14, just three days after Gobert’s positive test.

The Stingrays were in the midst of a six-game road trip and had just flown cross country from Boston to Seattle on their way for a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise beginning March 4.

“You didn’t hear a lot of talk about the virus in Charleston and not so much even in Maine or Boston,” Concannon said. “When we landed in Seattle it definitely changed. Washington was one of the hardest hit states early on and there was a lot of concern.”

When the Stingrays returned home from Idaho on March 8, they boarded a bus for Orlando for a March 11 game against the Solar Bears at the Amway Center – a facility the minor league hockey team shares with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

On the same night the Stingrays were playing in Orlando, an ECHL game in at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, was played with no fans in attendance because that state’s governor banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

Many in the Stingrays organization could see what was coming.

“The Solar Bears and Magic share the same arena, an NBA arena, so I figured it was going to be tough to play any more hockey games if the NBA wasn’t going to play,” said Stingrays broadcaster Jared Shafran.

Halloran had been following the story closely. When the reports came out that Gopert tested positive, Halloran was concerned but still thought the league could continue to play. Halloran had brought up the subject with ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin several times before Gobert’s announcement the weekend before.

“I was still holding out hope that something could be done,” Halloran said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It wasn’t until the NBA’s Golden State Warriors announced that they were going to play the Brooklyn Nets without fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco that Halloran realized the league might have bigger problems. Unlike the NBA or NHL, which has multi-million dollar television contracts, the ECHL owners rely almost exclusively on gate revenue to keep their franchises afloat. There is secondary money to be made with corporate sponsors, but that’s because they can reach a captive audience in the different ECHL arenas.

“When Golden State announced they might play games without fans, I thought we would be in trouble,” Halloran said. “We don’t have TV contracts we can fall back on or billionaire owners.”

The ECHL announced it was suspending the season on March 12.

Two days later, Crelin had a conference call with the league’s board of governors trying to figure out a way to save the season.

There was talk of having a four-team playoff. A 16-team playoff was mentioned, but with shorter series instead of best of seven. The owners, the players and the 26 arenas were all willing to sacrifice something in order for this to work, Halloran said.

They even discussed playoffs without fans. But all of those ideas failed to gain traction with the league’s eight-member executive board.

“Any idea you can think of was thrown out there, but in 30 seconds you realized that it wasn’t going to work,” Crelin said. “The 800-pound gorilla in the room was when could this happen and that’s the answer that no one had.”

Halloran said the changing landscape of the pandemic was the biggest challenge.

“Things were changing so quickly, day-to-day and hour-to-hour that you couldn't plan anything in the future,” Halloran said. “Ohio had a 30-day ban on gatherings. Then it was another municipality that was banning gatherings within a state that didn’t have a mandate. Dealing with so many different constituents made it impossible to predict what was going to happen.”

Eventually the ECHL’s executive board voted 8-0 to cancel the rest of the season at 9 p.m. on March 14.

“Everyone worked together so we could we craft something that could work for everyone,” Halloran said. “The players association, the owners, the coliseums all were willing to compromise. All of those entities wanted to make it work. But we could spend all this time and money and then in 30 days the virus is still out there and they will not allow fans in a building for another 30 days.”

In the end, Halloran said the ECHL made the correct decision.

“There might have been a few owners that were trying to figure out how to make it work, but it was the right thing to do,” Halloran said. “This is so much bigger than one organization, one team, one business. I think that’s finally starting to settle in with people across the country.”