SC State Parks plan to reopen May 1 after month-long coronavirus closure

South Carolina tentatively plans to reopen all 47 of its state parks May 1 after temporarily closing them down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening date is still "subject to change," state tourism director Duane Parrish said Tuesday. Parks will be operating with some restrictions to keep staff safe and allow for social distancing, he said.

Gathering spaces such as picnic shelters and interpretive centers will remain closed, and the number of people who are allowed in a park at one time will be limited.

Any park functions or events that bring together crowds won't be allowed yet, either. For example, no weddings will be be held at Charles Towne Landing, a popular park in West Ashley that has event spaces, during the month of May, Parrish said.

Overnight operations will be somewhat limited at the beginning of the month. Existing reservations at cabins and campgrounds will be honored when parks reopen, but new reservations will not be accepted before May 11.

The tentative May 1 reopening day will mark just over a month since state officials closed the parks on March 28, citing concerns about large crowds of visitors who weren't heeding health warnings.

Parrish said he thinks the public has a better understanding of the importance of social distancing now and believes visitors will take more precautions when they return next month.

"I’m confident people will behave much better on May 1 than they did on March 27," Parrish said.

State parks director Paul McCormack told The Post and Courier that the crowds flocking to parks during the last days of March were similar to those they usually see on major summer holidays.

By the time state parks closed, most municipalities had shut down their own parks, pushing more crowds to the state-run sites. Parrish said he thinks it's likely some counties and cities will start to reopen their parks by early next month, taking some strain off the state's park system.

"If some county and municipal parks open, that will help mitigate large crowds," Parrish said.

Public access to the state's beaches will also be a factor. The state's coastal parks, which are also among the most popular in the system, were some of the last stretches of sand in the state that the public could access late last month.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster revised his emergency order to allow for the reopening of public beach access along the coast. Local officials still have the option of choosing to restrict public access, and many have.

In the Charleston area, Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have all said they won't be lifting restrictions and will continue to use checkpoints.

The four municipalities said in a joint statement that they would collaborate on a “coordinated, measured and staggered” strategy to reopen beaches at a later date.

Statewide, other restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus are being lifted, too. A statewide ban on public boat ramps and landings ended Friday, and retail stores were allowed to open Monday night.