SC state parks, overrun with visitors, closing amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA — State parks in the Palmetto State will be closing their gates Saturday after being swamped by large crowds of restless visitors looking for an escape from coronavirus isolation.
The parks will stay closed through April 30 to support the state’s response to COVID-19.
For two days this week, parks closed day-use areas in order to give staff time to recuperate after a busy weekend. It was after that time the decision was made to stop operations completely.
"It was not an easy decision," especially as the temperatures rise and the sun comes out, said State Parks Director Paul McCormack as he walked the paths of Sesquicentennial State Park in Columbia Friday.
Roughly 30 cars were in the parking lot, even on a weekday.
"Parks aren't anything without people,” McCormack said. “No park ranger likes to be in an empty park."
But, ultimately, the department decided it had to act in the best interest of its staff.
The state's lone national park also closed its main access Friday, shutting off the entrance road and many popular trails at Congaree National Park. Backcountry access will remain open, according to a statement on the park's website.
And Dominion Energy said it will delay opening public recreation areas at Lake Murray and Lake Monticello. The parks normally open in April for the summer season, but the beach on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam and the Lake Monticello swim area in Fairfield County will stay closed. Boat-launch areas on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray dam and at lake Monticello are still open.
McCormack said, the wave of visitors that came to state parks across the state were similar to crowds the park system usually only sees on major summer holidays, like July 4th.
Lowcountry destinations, like Charles Towne Landing, were full. But so were parks in less populated areas, like Chester and Paris Mountain state parks.
Landsford Canal is usually only busy for the month of May as the spider lilies bloom. It was filled to capacity.
Sesquicentennial had to shut its gates two or three times Saturday to give the parking lots a chance to clear, said park manager John Wells, who estimated 1,300 people came out to visit that day.
People, many of whom had not been to the park before, came out as boredom overtook them and they felt the need to get out of the house.
“We drove an hour just to be able to walk around. To feel like we’re doing more than just sitting at home waiting for the end,” said Meggan House of Sumter who came to Sesquicentennial with her friend JoBeth Hilliard.
April Brewer, of Jefferson, held the hands of her 1-year-old son Preston as he leaned out over the water to survey the ducks and geese swimming beneath him. Brewer’s husband Corey and Daughter Madison threw out a line in hopes of reeling in a big bass from the park’s lake.
Brewer, a dental hygienist, only worked a couple days during the past two weeks and has no idea when she’ll be back full-time, so she’s enjoying the time with her family.
Visitors took the news of the park’s impending closure with bittersweet sighs, sad for the loss of outdoor entertainment but understanding the need.
The full closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible, according to a statement by S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
McCormack said too many weren’t following social distancing recommendations and were approaching park staff, even trying to shake hands.
“At least last weekend, a lot still didn’t believe this virus was a big deal,” he said.
The park rangers also like to be friendly and approachable, so social distancing has been difficult and goes against many of their personalities.
“We’re nature geeks; we love to know this stuff and share that knowledge with people,” Wells said.
High use of the park facilities and bathrooms also made it difficult for staff to get in to clean.
McCormack said they weighed just closing camping and leaving trails open, but “the crowds are still here if the trails are open,” he said.
Visitors currently camping can remain through the end of their reservation. All new camping arrivals will be cancelled and refunds issued.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.