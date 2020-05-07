SC state mental health centers are predicting a rise in patient calls when pandemic slows

Although state mental health centers in the tri-county area haven't seen an increase in the number of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant rise is likely just around the corner.

“Where that rise ends, we just don’t know," said Matthew Dorman, executive director of the S.C. Department of Mental Health's Berkeley County center.

During any type of crisis, whether it's an intense hurricane or shooting, South Carolina's mental health experts have found that the influx of patients doesn't come until immediate problems have cleared.

After a hurricane, if a home needs repairs, the owner is likely to address that first prior to any mental health concerns. Mental health experts say the same is happening during the pandemic, where residents are immediately facing issues around unemployment and managing child care.

Deborah Blalock, deputy director of DMH's Community Mental Health Services, said in a fiscal year they usually see around 90,000 patients at their centers statewide. In the second week of March, they had around 60,000 active patients. This meant that they were on track for their usual patient population, she said.

But she knows that will likely change. As children enter into summer vacation and the pandemic slows, more patients will reach out with their mental health concerns.

"The uptick will be months from now," she said.

In response, the department recently received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to develop a call center specifically for issues related to COVID-19.

The number for the center will be 1-844-SCHOPES and is slated to launch May 18. Included in the call center will be a resource solely dedicated for health care workers.

But even though the expected increase in patients hasn't come yet, that doesn't mean there hasn't been concerns during the pandemic.

"For us, emergency calls have increased pretty dramatically," said Jennifer Roberts, executive director of DMH's Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center.

The center hasn't had an increase in the number of therapy patients but has seen more emergency calls through its relationship with the counties' emergency management divisions.

Statewide, the department has seen a difference in the type of mental health concerns from patients and not the amount of concerns. Before the pandemic, DMH centers would typically see patients with mental conditions that ranged from schizophrenia to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Now they're seeing more calls around anxiety and depression. With social distancing, isolation, unemployment, fear around getting the virus and general uncertainty around the future, state mental health clinicians have found that anxiety has been a top priority.

This has resulted in Roberts' mobile crisis response team getting more calls about patients' depression and anxiety symptoms reaching emergency levels. Patients managing psychosis, a mental disorder involving a person's connection with reality, often need to get injections and treatments in person to help.

Some of those patients have missed those treatments out of fear of getting the coronavirus, which has also resulted in more emergency calls, Roberts said.

She encourages Dorchester and Charleston county residents to call their 24/7 phone line at 843-414-2350.

"We're ready to help," she said.

At the Berkeley Community Mental Health Center, one of the concerns in the early days of social distancing was around access to telehealth equipment for the county's rural population, Dorman said.

So instead of video conferencing, they've had to do more sessions over the phone. Patients were a little unfamiliar with therapy over the phone.

“But now they are becoming more comfortable with it," he said.

Across the state, DMH has converted over 90 percent of their services to telehealth. Many of the clinicians who work with children have even brought some of the toys in their center offices to their home offices to present a familiar environment to their patients, Blalock said.

This all has resulted in less patients missing appointments with clinicians.

The department has also been able to see more families since they don't have to worry about transportation. Before, parents had to come to schools since a lot of state mental health resources for children were done there.

Blalock hopes that after the pandemic they're able to develop more of a combination of telehealth and in-person therapy since it has been so effective.