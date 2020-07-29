SC State Fair to become drive-through event for 2020 for coronavirus safety

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair will be scaled down to a two-day drive-through where visitors will be able to see exhibits and buy some of their favorite foods, but there will be no rides.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the changes in the Columbia event that draws hundreds of thousands each October.
“The Drive-Through State Fair is going to give folks a snippet of the fair they’ve known their entire lives,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in a statement Wednesday.
For two days, Oct. 20-21, visitors will be able to see classic fair sights, such as agriculture products and art in series of a drive-through exhibits, then proceed to a takeout food area where they can buy fair favorites from their cars.
Admission to the drive-through event will be free.
A drive-through event was devised to continue the 150-year tradition of state fairs without undue risk for visitors of exposure to the coronavirus, Smith said. Rides would pose challenges to ensure proper social distancing as South Carolina has become a national coronavirus hotspot.
"Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," Smith said.
The special event replaces for 2020 one of the biggest annual draws in the Midlands. Last year, the fair brought more than 400,000 visitors to the State Fairgrounds in Columbia over 12 days.
The reduction of the fair to a two-day event is likely to significantly reduce the economic boost it brings to the Midlands.
A study in 2019 by Tom Regan and Haylee Mercado of the University of South Carolina Department of Sport and Entertainment Management found that the fair had an annual economic impact of more than $45 million, including more than $16 million in wages.
Most of that spending was concentrated in Richand and Lexington counties.
The State Fair’s transformation is unsurprising given the moves made by other large fairs in South Carolina and elsewhere. The Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson canceled its 2020 edition, slated for Oct. 14 to 25, in late June.
The Upper South Carolina State Fair in Greenville, which had been slated for Sept. 3-13, also has been canceled.
On the same morning that the SC State Fair announced its transition into a drive-through affair, the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh revealed that its 2020 event, scheduled for Oct. 15 to 25, is canceled. Around the South, the wave of postponements, cancellations and changes is crashing across the fair industry. Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia have canceled their annual fall state fairs.
There are some still on the books such as the Georgia State Fair, which has held onto its early October dates.
Other state fairs in state such as Minnesota and Wisconsin are switching to a drive-through event, while Ohio has holding its fair as an online event with recipes and video entertainment.
Jordan Lawrence contributed to this report.
This story is developing and will be updated.