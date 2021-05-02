SC starts week with 456 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

South Carolina confirmed 456 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths on May 2.

Records from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show 3.8 percent of COVID-19 tests reported May 2 came back positive. Nearly 7½ million tests have been given in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic last year.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 456 confirmed, 276 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 482,907 confirmed, 97,366 probable.

Percent positive: 3.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 11 confirmed, 3 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,379 confirmed, 1,141 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69.1 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County (64), Richland County (39) and Spartanburg County (43) saw the highest totals of newly confirmed cases.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 36 new cases on May 2, while Berkeley had 19 and Dorchester 12.

Deaths

Nine of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 65 and older, and two were patients age 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 423 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 2, 111 were in the ICU and 58 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC, the University of South Carolina and other partners are collaborating in an initiative to strengthen the state's response to COVID-19. The initiative, South Carolina Strong Project, will investigate who has had the virus and the community's experience during the pandemic.

A letter delivered to mailboxes in a light blue envelope will contain information on how to participate. The agency is asking only those who receive an invitation letter to participate.

The COVID-19 prevalence project will consist of four cohorts of randomly selected people across the state. More information can be found online at scstrong.sc.edu.