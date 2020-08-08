You are the owner of this article.
SC starts new coronavirus spread prevention campaign as deaths near 2,000

DHEC logs 1,178 new cases, 67 more deaths

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the United States. File/NIAID-RML/AP

As the academic year nears and more coronavirus cases emerge across South Carolina, officials are debating how to keep people healthy while reopening schools and businesses.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new campaign Saturday, titled Fight The Spread. It continues to ask residents to wear masks and avoid being near other people. 

In Lincolnville, authorities passed an emergency ordinance requiring face masks in public places through October, with a $50 fine for anyone over three years old who refuses.

DHEC also said it plans to continue increasing testing opportunities throughout the Palmetto State. As of Saturday, 126 mobile sites were scheduled through September, and 223 permanent testing sites remain in place, swabbing people who may have been exposed or who report symptoms.

For a list of testing sites, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

With continued community spread and increased testing, authorities said they expect to log 101,276 cases by week's end.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,178

Total number of cases in S.C.: 98,743, plus 717 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 67

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,931, plus 76 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,424

Percent of tests that were positive: 15.9 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 835,115

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County led the state in new cases on Saturday, with 134 positive tests. Charleston County logged 1022, while Greenville counted 89.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 102 new cases counted in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 43 new cases and Dorchester logged 42.

Six Charleston, two Dorchester and one Berkeley residents' deaths were reported Saturday. Officials are also determining whether one Berkeley and one Charleston patient who died had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 67 deaths confirmed on Saturday, 10 were 35 to 64 years old and 57 were 65 or older.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether six more new deaths were COVID-19 related.

The victims had lived in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chester, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg counties.

The Palmetto State is just 69 confirmed deaths away from losing a full 2,000 residents to the novel coronavirus, and hasn't reported a single-digit daily  toll in weeks. 

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,424 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of these, 234 were on ventilators. DHEC didn't report how many were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

