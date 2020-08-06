SC split on McMaster's handling of COVID-19 outbreak while disapproving of Trump, poll finds

South Carolinians are split on how Gov. Henry McMaster is handling the COVID-19 outbreak after the state became a national hot spot, while mostly disapproving of President Donald Trump's efforts, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, one of the first to rate the Republican governor, found 46 percent of S.C. registered voters approved of how he has managed the crisis, while another 46 percent disapproved. The remaining 8 percent said they did not know or have an answer.

Trump, though, received a thumbs down for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic from most South Carolina voters — receiving 46 percent approval versus 51 percent disapproval.

The only voters in the majority GOP state who thought that Trump was doing a good job in managing the crisis were Republicans, White, without a college degree and living in the Upstate.

McMaster also received high approval marks from Republicans (73 percent) and voters without a college degree (57 percent), but he also won over women (50 percent), and older voters age 50 and up (more than 50 percent).

The governor's handling of the outbreak did not rate well among independent voters (37 percent), men (41 percent), college graduates (41 percent), younger voters ages 18 to 49 (below 40 percent), African Americans (29 percent) and Democrats (25 percent).

A slim majority of Upstate and Pee Dee voters approved of McMaster's work on the virus, while most in the Midlands and Lowcountry gave the governor's efforts a thumbs down.

McMaster's office declined comment on the poll on Thursday.

The governor won praise for taking steps in March and April to limit the spread of the virus by closing schools, dining at restaurants and closing nonessential businesses.

But South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi River to issue a stay-at-home order and has been criticized for reopening businesses too quickly as COVID-19 cases spiked after Memorial Day. Average daily cases are up more than five-fold since the start of the summer season.

South Carolina also remains one of 16 states without a mandatory mask order. McMaster has said such a statewide order is unenforceable and should be left to local governments. More than 80 cities and counties have passed mask ordinances, covering close to half of the state's 5.1 million population.

The state is among the nation's top spots for COVID-19 cases, with more than 96,000 stricken and close to 1,900 dead. The percent of South Carolinians tested who come back positive is nearly twice the average of acceptable infection levels cited by public health experts.

Overall, most South Carolina voters approved of how McMaster and Trump are doing in office.

McMaster stands at 45 percent approval and 40 percent disapproval, while Trump is at 49 percent approval and 47 percent disapproval.

The president is buoyed by voters without college degree and has 95 percent approval among Republicans.

McMaster has 68 percent support among GOP voters. But he also has approval from 30 percent of African Americans and 25 percent from Democrats versus 8 percent and 2 percent, respectively, for Trump.

The Quinnipiac poll taken from July 30-Aug. 3 surveyed 914 self-identified registered voters in South Carolina and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.