SC shows 7-day increase in average daily confirmed COVID-19 cases

After back-to-back days with confirmed cases reaching more than 1,000, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 918 new cases on Saturday — capping a 7-day period that saw 5,616 cases added for an average of 802 per day.

There were three days of more than 1,000 cases added over the past week, according to DHEC.

In a week-over-week comparison, from Aug. 23-29, the state added 5,003 cases, with an average of 714 per day.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, DHEC reported that 80.41 percent of the state’s hospital beds were occupied, while also indicating that 10.4 percent of those were specifically due to COVID-19.

22 counties exceeded the state’s 80.41 percent hospital bed occupancy, with Marion and Florence counties both at more than 90 percent, while Georgetown County was just under that at 89.3 percent.

DHEC showed 65 fewer COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the past 24 hours — a 7.2 percent decrease — leaving 845 hospitalized, with 213 in the ICU and 128 utilizing ventilators.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 918

Total cases in S.C.: 122,313

New deaths reported: 32

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,738

Hospitalized patients: 845

Percent of positive tests: 12.7

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 1,058,938

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County continued to have a rough week, leading the state with daily coronavirus cases with 134, according to DHEC.

Spartanburg County had 92 and Greenville County had 75.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 61 new cases, Berkeley had 15 and Dorchester had 12, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Of the 32 confirmed deaths reported Saturday, 27 were patients age 65 and older, DHEC said. The remaining five were classified as “middle-aged,” defined as 35-64.

They lived in the following counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg and York, DHEC said.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

The percentage of positive daily tests reported Saturday, 12.7, showed a 5.6 percent dip from Friday, but disease activity is still high in the Palmetto State. Out of the 7,249 tests reported to DHEC on Saturday, 920 were positive.

There are 244 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and 241 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing clinic or event near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.