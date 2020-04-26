SC short-term rentals may be faring better than hotels amid coronavirus, report shows

South Carolina's lodgings sector was dealt a major blow by COVID-19 last month, but some categories fared better than others, data shows.
Short-term rentals in the state were able to hold onto a larger percentage of their expected bookings during the month, according to occupancy data provided to the state's tourism department.
Occupancy rates at the state's whole-house short-term rentals dipped 12 percent for the month of March, per figures from the rental tracking site AirDNA. Hotels, by comparison, saw their occupancy rates drop nearly 38 percent.
That edge short-term rentals had last month made sense for a couple of reasons, said state tourism director Duane Parrish. First, the short-term rental category's growth in the state had been outpacing the hotel sector's even before the health crisis took hold.
The actual product may have given rentals an advantage, too. The vast majority of short-term rentals in South Carolina are whole-house rentals, meaning guests have an entire home to themselves, complete with a kitchen and often their own living space and bathroom.
In the hotel sector, extended-stay properties that offer more of the amenities an apartment would have — like a full-size kitchen — have been able to maintain the highest occupancy rates during the pandemic, Parrish said.
With stay-at-home orders in place all over the country, leisure travel has almost disappeared, meaning travelers looking for a place to stay right now might have different needs.
According to a new report from AirDNA, changes in demand are causing the "short" in short-term rental to become less applicable. In 2020, relying only on short-term revenue will be a "surefire way to fall behind," the report says.
Airbnb, one of the leading short-term rental booking sites, is "now becoming a very suitable option for travelers seeking medium and long-term stays," according to the report.
Since mid-February, the average length of stay in short-term rentals worldwide has increased from 3.3 days to 7.7 days, a 133 percent increase. Reservations that are a week or less typically make up about 80 percent of all bookings, but now, AirDNA found, they're making up less than a third of stays.
Guests have also been reserving short-term rentals much closer to their stay. Traditionally, short-term rental reservations made less than a week before a stay make up 30 percent of all bookings. In mid-March, those last-minute reservations shot up to 75 percent.
Still, cancellations have been pouring in, particularly in urban areas. Rentals in New York and Boston both saw bookings drop 60 percent year-over-year for March.
Without any cities of that size, South Carolina's short-term rental sector may have been spared some of the greatest losses. AirDNA actually found that rural short-term rentals were experiencing a small boom, prompted by people fleeing big cities during the pandemic.
Some coastal communities put temporary bans on new short-term rental bookings out of concern that travelers coming from coronavirus "hotspots" were trying to hunker down in beachfront rental properties.
Kiawah Island, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach, started barring new short-term rental reservations last month. Myrtle Beach closed all accommodations, including hotels and house rentals, until at least May 1.