SC shifts to coronavirus 'mitigation strategy' as DHEC confirms 456th case

South Carolina now has 456 total confirmed cases of coronavirus spread across 39 counties and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded nine deaths.

The numbers include 32 new cases listed Thursday and a death in Sumter County, according to DHEC.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown also announced a death in a Thursday briefing for council members. This death was not included in DHEC's count of nine fatalities caused by COVID-19.

Thursday's new cases included eight in Charleston County and three each in Beaufort and Berkeley counties.

Two patients at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community in Charleston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, spokeswoman Kimberly Farfone Borts said. The pair, who live in the apartment and cottage section of the community, have been isolating since returning from international travel March 3 and haven't suffered any symptoms.

Bishop Gadsden has canceled activities and programs, closed the fitness centers and dining venues, screened team members and restricted visitors.

DHEC expects to record 2,657 total cases by April 2 and as many as 8,000 by May 2.

So far, DHEC has tested 2,578 people. Labs face a national shortage of the chemicals used to test samples, state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said.

The state has a backlog of about 1,600 samples awaiting testing, with delays of over a week at some private labs, according to Bell. The department expects daily changes in total case numbers to fluctuate as they work through the backlog.

"We've now moved from disease containment to a disease mitigation strategy," Bell said Thursday.

DHEC recommends South Carolinians not expect notification if they've come into contact with a confirmed case, and seek testing and medical attention only if their symptoms worsen.

Throughout the lowcountry, authorities cordoned off outdoor spaces to prevent gatherings on Thursday, including Charleston city parks and the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. Some boat landings and bike paths remained open.

Charleston County buildings closed Thursday and not reopen to the public until further notice. Limited staff will be available during normal business hours over email and phone, and some services are available online.

Beginning Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office will restrict hours for background checks and metal permit applications to weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Citizens can pick up copies of accident and incident reports during those hours.

As residents are asked to stay home and medical professionals take stock of their inventory, some hospitals are asking South Carolinians to help store up necessary equipment.

Local hospitals had normal stocks of needed equipment but must stave off the shortages other areas have seen with an influx of patients and the lack of shipments.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accepting donations at 9165 University Blvd., Suite 200, in North Charleston during business hours. Officials asked for N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, goggles and bouffant caps, as well as hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and sanitation wipes.

Tidelands Health has thousands of stockpiled masks, but needs volunteers with sewing machines to replace the brittle old elastic straps before they can be used.

Also on Thursday, in light of the novel coronavirus status as a national emergency, President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to extend the REAL ID deadline by a year, until Oct. 1, 2021.