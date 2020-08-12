SC shares new data on masks slowing coronavirus' spread

Along with the usual tally of infections and deaths across the Palmetto State, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control released data on Wednesday on how masks have slowed coronavirus' spread.

The data was released as the state also marked the third straight day in which fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in about two months. DHEC reported 712 new cases on Wednesday, 928 on Tuesday and 718 on Monday.

By DHEC's count, just under 40 percent of South Carolinians live in jurisdictions with mask requirements. Those areas have seen a 15.1 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases in the four weeks since such requirements were implemented, while spots without ordinances logged a 30.4 percent increase in known cases.

"This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works," Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a news release. "We're strongly supportive of these local leaders' initiatives."

In the tri-county area, active cases swelled a few weeks after businesses reopened statewide, but began slowing again after local mask ordinances were enacted, according to graphs compiled by Trident Medical Center.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 712

Total number of cases in S.C.: 102,143, plus 831 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 45

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,057, plus 87 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,366

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.6 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 857,773

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County led the state with 101 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, while Charleston reported 85 and Spartanburg 47.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 85 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 23 and Dorchester 24.

One Berkeley and two Charleston residents' deaths were confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities are also determining whether another Charleston County resident whose death was reported on Wednesday had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 45 deaths confirmed on Wednesday, one was 18 to 34 years old, six were 35 to 64 years old and 38 were 65 or older.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether one more death was COVID-19 related.

The victims had lived in Aiken, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,366 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of these, 206 were on ventilators and 333 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.