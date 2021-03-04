SC set to receive its largest allocation of COVID-19 vaccines next week yet

As South Carolina prepares to move into its next phase of vaccinating the public, the state is expecting to receive more vaccine doses in a week than it has all year.

Deliveries of first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should total about 111,000 for the week of March 8, the day appointments open to people 55 and older, front-line workers and people with medical conditions or disabilities that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19. South Carolina is also expecting a shipment of 41,100 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson next week, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Although that is an increase of about 46,000 first doses compared with the week before, hospitals and other vaccinators in the state say they are still experiencing shortages in vaccine as they try to work through their waitlists.

The majority of doses South Carolina has received but not given out yet are made by Moderna. Those vaccines are going primarily to retail pharmacies, with Ingles, Walmart and Publix receiving the most so far.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 819 confirmed, 374 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 447,085 confirmed, 74,478 probable.

Percent positive: 5.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 38 confirmed, seven probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,660 confirmed, 1,000 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (130), Richland County (74) and Spartanburg County (63) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 55 new cases on March 4, while Berkeley and Dorchester counties both had 21.

Deaths

Seven of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and the remaining 31 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 734 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 4, 180 were in the ICU and 91 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to a weekly report created by the White House's coronavirus task force, South Carolina's rates of new COVID-19 cases are improving.

South Carolina ranked fifth in new cases per 100,000 people — an improvement over prior weeks. The Palmetto State was 37th in new deaths in the report, which covers the week starting Feb. 28.

The White House's nationwide assessment still notes that most of South Carolina is considered a "sustained hot spot." It called out Sumter, in particular, as one of the small communities in the United States where cases are rising fastest.