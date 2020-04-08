SC service members are ordered to wear masks on military bases amid coronavirus outbreak

All South Carolina service members are required to wear face masks while they are on military bases, according to a new nationwide order from the Pentagon.

"Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on (Department of Defense) property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers," the agency said in an announcement.

At Joint Base Charleston, Col. Terrance Adams has made the masks mandatory for all units and civilian employees associated with them, a base spokesman said.

Adams also authorized funds to purchase cloth masks for units if they could not be secured. But the Defense Department is encourage service members to make their own.

"All individuals are encouraged to fashion face coverings from household items or common materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloths that completely cover the nose and mouth area," the memo states.

But, in military fashion, there are some guidelines for uniformity among the branches. The cloth masks must be made of "fabric in a neutral color without a pattern," according to the memo.

Guidance is slowly being issued by each military branch on how service members should best fabricate their masks and how they can be worn.

Soldiers are authorized to wear a neck gaiter and other cloth items, such as bandannas and scarves, as face coverings, Army headquarters said in a statement Monday.

Face coverings such as neck gaiters, neck warmers and balaclavas should be functional, clean, cover the mouth and nose, the Air Force said in a memo.

The Navy said face masks are acceptable if they're conservative and not offensive in appearance. Marines are asked to wear face coverings in barracks and family housing to the extent that it’s practical, the branch said in a statement.

As of Monday afternoon when the Pentagon releases the latest data, more than 1,435 service members had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 119 have recovered, while 37 are hospitalized, according to the Pentagon.

Because of an order from the Defense Department last month, the exact number of cases at South Carolina military bases is currently unknown to the public.

The number of positive cases are broken down by ZIP code and released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Many of the military base ZIP codes, however, are not reflecting the proper number of cases and many are being filed under the category "unknown." When The Post and Courier asked DHEC about the numbers, they said they were working to identify "discrepancies."

Some of the military's major training bases located in South Carolina, like Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Fort Jackson in Columbia, have stopped new recruits from arriving to the base as they each battle double-digit positive cases of COVID-19 present in the ranks.