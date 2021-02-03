SC seniors 65 to 69 can start getting COVID-19 vaccine shots Monday

COLUMBIA — South Carolina seniors ages 65 to 69 can start signing up Monday for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, Gov. Henry McMaster announced, calling it a way to speed up shots to those most vulnerable of dying of the disease.

"We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at highest risk of dying from the virus," the governor said Wednesday, while recognizing that supplies remain limited.

He hopes it prompts pharmacies and other providers to get shots in arms faster, similar to how the deadline he issued last month for health care workers resulted in hospitals escalating their vaccinations.

But the estimated 309,000 newly eligible South Carolinians could be just as frustrated at trying to get a shot as seniors 70 and older when they were added to the list Jan. 13. That's because there's still a supply shortage.

As of Tuesday, 45,300 more doses were reserved by appointment than what's available at providers statewide, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Those shots in arms will be coming from future shipments. After a recent federal ramp-up in supply, the state is getting roughly 140,000 doses weekly. But half of those are intended for the second shot, needed several weeks after the first, to provide the best chance at immunity.

DHEC has said it wouldn't make another big group eligible until the supply started to catch up and appointments no longer exceeded availability.

But pressure has increased to include seniors ages 65 to 69, who are at far higher risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 than many of those already eligible. Other states have already made them eligible. And many providers, including hospitals, haven't followed DHEC guidelines anyway in vaccinating "front-line" medical workers.

The list of health care workers who've been eligible since mid-December is long, encompassing all kinds of jobs in the industry and estimated at more than 250,000 people. Still, even members of DHEC's vaccine advisory group have complained, for example, about desk-job medical researchers getting a shot ahead of vulnerable seniors.

"We have providers not following guidelines," DHEC's acting director, Marshall Taylor, said Tuesday to senators complaining about who's leapfrogging seniors, to include hospital board members who meet virtually.

Officially, the state will remain in the first eligibility phase, dubbed Phase 1A.

But adding 65- to 69-year-olds to the list will increase who's eligible to 1.3 million South Carolinians.

Until Wednesday's announcement, 65- to 69-year-olds weren't scheduled to be eligible until Phase 1C, along with people with anyone 16 and older with underlying health conditions.

McMaster told the Columbia Rotary Club on Monday that aiding his ability to incorporate more vulnerable people in Phase 1A is that so many front-line health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities are either refusing to get a shot or taking a wait-and-see approach.

Amid frustratingly low utilization rates early on, Master set a Jan. 15 deadline for hospital employees, medical first responders and other health care personnel to make an appointment to get a shot. While they'd been eligible for weeks, they didn't make appointments en masse until after his announcement.

Everyone 70 and older became eligible Jan. 13, when nearly all available doses, and many in future shipments, were reserved by health care workers who had rushed to make appointments.

About 70 percent of the 7,318 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19 since it was first discovered here last March have been 70 and older.