SC seniors 65 to 69 can start getting COVID-19 vaccine shots Feb. 8

COLUMBIA — South Carolina seniors ages 65 to 69 can start signing up Feb. 8 for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, Gov. Henry McMaster announced, calling it a way to speed up shots to those most vulnerable of dying of the disease.

Teachers, who have asked for prioritization, will be in the next group, he said.

"We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at highest risk of dying from the virus," the Republican governor said Feb. 3, while recognizing supplies remain limited.

He hopes the announcement prompts pharmacies and other providers to get shots in arms faster, similar to how the deadline he issued last month for health care workers resulted in hospitals escalating their vaccinations.

Of the nearly 7,400 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19, 82 percent of them are 65 and older, and their average age is 75, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible," McMaster said. "Today's action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next."

Expect frustration

But the estimated 309,000 newly eligible South Carolinians could be just as frustrated at trying to get a shot as seniors 70 and older when they were added to the list Jan. 13. That's because there's still a supply shortage.

As of Feb. 2, 45,300 more doses were reserved by appointment than what's available at providers statewide, DHEC said.

Those shots in arms will be coming from future shipments. After a recent federal ramp-up in supply, the state is getting roughly 140,000 doses weekly. But half of those are intended for the second shot, needed several weeks after the first to provide the best chance at immunity.

DHEC has said it wouldn't make another big group eligible until the supply started to catch up and appointments no longer exceeded availability.

But pressure has increased to include seniors ages 65 to 69, who are at far higher risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 than many of those already eligible. Other states have already allowed them to get a shot. And many providers, including hospitals, haven't followed DHEC guidelines anyway in vaccinating front-line medical workers.

The list of health care workers who've been eligible since mid-December is long, encompassing all kinds of jobs in the industry and estimated at more than 250,000 people. Still, even members of DHEC's vaccine advisory group have complained, for example, about desk-job medical researchers and human resources employees getting a shot ahead of vulnerable seniors.

"We have providers not following guidelines," DHEC acting director Marshall Taylor said Feb. 2 to senators complaining about who's leapfrogging seniors, to include hospital board members who meet virtually.

Officially, the state will remain in the first eligibility phase, dubbed Phase 1A.

But adding 65- to 69-year-olds to the list will increase who's eligible to 1.3 million South Carolinians. So far, about 364,400 have gotten at least a first shot.

Until the Feb. 3 announcement, 65- to 69-year-olds weren't scheduled to be eligible until Phase 1C, along with people 16 and older with underlying health conditions. Anyone younger than 65 with health problems will still have to wait.

Teachers react

Teachers become eligible in the next phase, 1B, along with day care workers, firefighters, grocery store employees, postal workers, bus drivers and agricultural workers. Law enforcement officers are also officially in that phase, though — as legislators have noted to DHEC — entire departments have already been immunized.

Teacher advocacy groups, as well as state Superintendent Molly Spearman, have asked McMaster to put teachers in a priority class, as a way of prompting more districts to offer in-person learning and keep classrooms open.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association applauded McMaster's move to add 65- to 69-year-olds, calling it "an important action for protecting the most vulnerable citizens of our state." But teachers need special consideration, too, "in order for all schools to offer the five day, face-to-face instructional model that the governor has pushed for since last summer," the group said in a statement.

As of Feb. 3, four districts, all rural, remained fully virtual, while 27 offered a full week in the classroom, and 48 offered a weekly mix of in-person and online learning, according to the state Department of Education.

Making all employees of K-12 public schools eligible for the vaccine would add about 123,000 people. But only 60 percent of them are currently willing to get a shot, according to the agency's recent survey of districts statewide.

The social media group SC for Ed lambasted McMaster's move, saying he again "failed to prioritize public education" and that he's created a "false narrative that multiple groups cannot be vaccinated at the same time, as is occurring in other states."

At least 25 states and the District of Columbia have made the vaccine available to teachers, according to a tally by EdWeek. The few in the South include Maryland and Virginia, where a supply shortage resulted in appointments being canceled and some education officials are no longer linking vaccination with a return to the classroom, reports The Washington Post.

McMaster told the Columbia Rotary Club on Feb. 1 that aiding his ability to incorporate more vulnerable people in Phase 1A is that so many front-line health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities are either refusing to get a shot or taking a wait-and-see approach.

Amid frustratingly low utilization rates early on, Master set a Jan. 15 deadline for hospital employees, medical first responders and other health care personnel to make an appointment to get a shot or "go to the back of the line." While they'd been eligible for weeks, they didn't make appointments en masse until after his Jan. 5 announcement.

By the time people 70 and older became eligible Jan. 13, nearly all of providers' available doses, and many in future shipments, were reserved by health care workers who had rushed to make appointments.

Many eligible workers who didn't work directly for hospitals — including dentists, hospice workers and funeral home employees — reported they couldn't get one until after the state clarified to hospitals, the only places shots were available, that they should be vaccinating non-employees.

McMaster does not believe the vaccine should be, nor will he make it, mandatory.

"This is a personal decision that every South Carolinian can make," said his spokesman Brian Symmes.

The state Hospital Association welcomed McMaster's announcement.

"South Carolina’s health care work force has had ample opportunities to receive these vaccines and will continue to have access," said spokesman Schipp Ames. "The state’s hospitals and health systems are ready to get more shots in arms for the people of our state."

Andy Shain and Jessica Holdman contributed reporting from Columbia.