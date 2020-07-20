SC senator urges DHEC to shut down businesses flouting COVID-19 safety guidelines

COLUMBIA — A Democratic state senator is urging Gov. Henry McMaster to at least publicly threaten to shut down businesses that openly flout social distancing guidelines and allow people to congregate shoulder-to-shoulder as COVID-19 cases continue climbing in South Carolina.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian offered his old rival a different approach for stemming the spike: Make it clear that the state's public health agency can and will use emergency powers provided in state law to shut down facilities allowing potential super-spreading events of the virus.

Focusing on the few "bad actors" not even attempting to follow health guidelines could get South Carolina's numbers under control without impacting entire segments of the economy, said the former state Democratic Party chairman.

"We still have options short of a lockdown," Harpootlian wrote in a letter to the governor, the state's former GOP chairman. Failure to use those powers "endangers other important goals, like returning children to school and keeping the economy open for responsible, rule-abiding businesses."

McMaster's office did not directly respond to the letter. But his spokesman said local authorities do have the ability to disperse crowds on their own.

Harpootlian released his letter as photos and video of a bikers' rally outside a Murrells Inlet bar — Suck Bang Blow, circulated over social media showing a packed crowd partying with no masks, including at an outdoor nighttime concert during the event rescheduled from the spring. Georgetown County's mask mandate, passed earlier this month, requires wearing a face covering inside businesses, not outside, and like most ordinances passed by local governments exempts people who are eating and drinking.

"Convening such an event in the name of profit was recklessness. Allowing it in the first place is a failure of government," Harpootlian wrote. "But it is not too late to stop similar events in the future."

While McMaster rolled back most business restrictions more than two months ago, his orders still keep the doors closed at concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers and spectator sports of all kinds. But outdoor events, including those at drive-in theaters, have skirted those rules.

Like many Democrats, Harpootlian has criticized McMaster's unwillingness to impose a statewide mask mandate.

McMaster has also rejected calls to re-close bars and restaurants entirely, or end dine-in services, opting instead to end alcohol sales after 11 p.m., a restriction that took effect July 11.

The Republican governor has publicly pleaded with residents to wear masks but stopped short of a mandate, calling it unenforceable. But he said it's OK for local city and county councils to enact their own. More than 70 cities and counties have issued mask ordinances covering close to half of South Carolina's 5.1 million residents.

Similarly, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control called a threat to shutter misbehaving businesses unenforceable.

"It really comes down to being able to meaningfully enforce any restrictions that DHEC could impose, there being many bars across the state," DHEC's acting director, Marshall Taylor, said in an email to Harpootlian provided to The Post and Courier. "The best option is really for counties and municipalities to take action as they know their communities better and have the resources to enforce restrictions. We are looking at ways to encourage that approach."

Asked Monday about the exchange, Taylor said he "welcomes Sen. Harpootlian's insight."

"DHEC continues to work closely with the governor's office and local governments across the state, providing guidance and recommendations and emphasizing the importance of individual actions in stopping the spread of the virus," he said, without addressing specific questions about the agency's plans.

Harpootlian argues the threat alone could be an effective deterrent, akin to speed limits. People rein in their speeding because they could be stopped and ticketed, not because they will be every time they drive faster than the posted limit, he said.

He urged DHEC to at least issue warnings.

Harpootlian contends only DHEC can shut bars and restaurants down. But McMaster's office points to the governor's emergency declarations since March, which specifically give local law enforcement the power to disperse people and charge anyone who refuses with a misdemeanor punishable by $100 or 30 days in jail.

Those declarations also direct DHEC to exercise its powers under the Emergency Health Powers Act to "prevent the transmission of infectious disease."