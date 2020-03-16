SC Senate to take up $45 million coronavirus funding bill in restricted session

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Senate will meet this week but only to take up legislation that gives the state's public health agency access to $45 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the measure gains the necessary approvals Tuesday, the Senate will not meet again for at least the rest of the week, Senate President Harvey Peeler said Monday.

The House plans to approve the bill Thursday, said House Speaker Jay Lucas.

Gov. Henry McMaster has asked legislators to pass a bill letting the state Department of Health and Environmental Control dip into state reserves.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to advance the legislation Tuesday morning after questioning DHEC officials about their response to the outbreak and how the agency came up with the $45 million figure. The agency has said that's the amount needed in a worst-case scenario.

The full Senate would then debate the bill Tuesday afternoon.

The agency's breakdown for the request includes $15 million for personal protective equipment for DHEC staff, $15 million for additional staffing and overtime, $5 million for lab and cleaning supplies and other staff needs, $2.5 million to educate the public, $1.7 million to quarantine poor people and $1.4 million for transporting lab samples.

Both the committee meeting and floor debate will be broadcast live on the Legislature's website, scstatehouse.gov.

Senators are asking the public, including lobbyists and reporters, to watch online and not attend in person.

While most people who contract the new coronavirus strain, officially called COVID-19, suffer mild symptoms, it can be fatal. The elderly and people with underlying health problems such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease are most susceptible to developing complications, state and federal health officials say.

Ten of the Senate's 46 members are at least 70 years old, automatically putting them in the high-risk category. Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, is the chamber's oldest member at 88.

Peeler, 71, said he's not particularly worried about himself.

"I’m reasonably healthy," said the Gaffney Republican. "I’m more concerned about the elderly and folks at risk."

South Carolina's first death from the new coronavirus strain, reported Monday, was an elderly resident of a nursing home in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

The state House was scheduled to take the entire week off after passing its $10 billion state spending plan on Wednesday. But Lucas called representatives back for a limited session Thursday afternoon to take up the emergency measure.

No decisions have been made about next week's session.

All public schools are closed until at least March 31, as per McMaster's orders on Sunday. He also urged against any gatherings, indoors or outside, of 100 or more people but fell short of banning them.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 33 on Monday. So far, 344 people have been tested for the virus, according to DHEC.