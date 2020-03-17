SC Senate gives DHEC $45M to respond to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to give the state's public health agency access to $45 million it may need over the next six months to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will likely head to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk by week's end, as the House is returning Thursday with plans to pass it. McMaster asked legislators last week to free up the money from state reserves.

"It’s hard to forecast, but we believe it provides us with the necessary resources looking out six months," said Rick Toomey, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, adding he couldn't guarantee the amount will cover expenses should the outbreak last longer.

It includes almost $15 million to hire additional staff through temporary contracts and rehire retired employees on an hourly basis, as well as cover overtime for "staff working around the clock to respond," Toomey said.

A separate measure that would keep state government running if legislators can't pass a budget by July 1 will face more opposition on the Senate floor, with some senators arguing even discussing the possibility sends the wrong message to an already anxious public.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman said the measure guarantees government won't shut down if the pandemic prevents legislators from returning to Columbia. The fiscal year starts July 1.

"I will not be a part of a shutdown of state government … if we cannot get back here," said the 88-year-old Florence Republican. "Is it possible? Yes. Probable? No.

"I see what’s happening in the world today, in other countries," he said. "We’ll have a safety valve here that won’t allow it to happen. I think it’s the most prudent thing to do."

Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who lives in the town with most of the state's known cases of COVID-19, was among three senators who voted against it.

"I do not want the state for a minute to believe we will not be able to get back here, because we are," said the Camden Democrat. "We've met through the Civil War and depression and incredible adversity. The most important thing we do this day and week is to send a message we're able to govern this state."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.