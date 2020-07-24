SC Sen. Tim Scott proposes business meal tax break to lift restaurants crushed by COVID-19

With restaurant owners across South Carolina doubting they’ll survive through year’s end without government intervention, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is preparing legislation to bring back a tax break known as the “three martini lunch deduction.”

Under Scott’s proposal, diners would be able to deduct the full cost of business meals at restaurants throughout the remainder of 2020. Scott’s communications director Sean Smith says the deduction “will lead to more customers for our restaurants,” creating additional revenue for the state’s small businesses.

Yet Charleston-area restaurant owners and tax analysts alike say easing tax burdens on the expense account set won’t make up for the devastating toll COVID-19 has exacted on the hospitality industry.

“Giving people tax breaks to eat at our restaurants is not going to help if we’re not open,” says Michael Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee, The Daily and Workshop.

The National Restaurant Association estimates the food service sector since April has come up $145 billion short, with dining room closures and consumer fears of contracting the virus cutting sharply into sales. At the individual level, those losses translate into embittered landlords, unpaid suppliers and laid-off workers.

To prop up the ailing industry, the National Restaurant Association and Independent Restaurant Coalition are lobbying Congress to enact the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (Restaurants) Act of 2020, a $120 billion grant program.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Restaurants Act doesn’t require owners to approach banks for loans, which analyses showed was an insurmountable hurdle for some owners in need of assistance. Additionally, it doesn’t restrict recipients to spending the money on employee pay. A restaurateur could use a Restaurants Act grant to build outdoor seating or buy face coverings for workers.

In the Senate, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is one of the bill’s 10 cosponsors.

“This legislation would not only provide a lifeline to restaurant owners and their employees, but the thousands of suppliers, farmers, and fisherman across the state,” Graham’s spokesman Kevin Bishop said.

Still, the Restaurants Act isn’t the only legislative solution under consideration. The Lowcountry Hospitality Association has declined to make the Restaurants Act central to its agenda, instead backing “various measures” outlined by executive director Jill Maynard, such as continuing the PPP, making PPP funds tax deductible and creating payroll tax relief for essential employees.

As Shemtov sees it, “PPP is a Band-Aid on the bullet hole.”

“It’s just going to push by seven weeks” the breaking point at which an owner is forced to shutter permanently, he says. “It’s not going to fundamentally change anything. With the Restaurants Act, you could outlast this crisis.”

Smith said Scott is “supportive of the underlying concept behind the Restaurants Act,” but added it’s too early to forecast how he might vote on the measure if it’s added to the relief package under negotiation.

Scott, R-S.C., would like to see the business meal deduction in that package.

President Donald Trump in April urged Congress to expand tax write-offs for business lunches and entertainment, which were substantially trimmed by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He tweeted that a full deduction would “bring restaurants, and everything related, back…Move quickly, they will all be saved!”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump picked up the idea from celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, who told the president in a phone call that scaling back the meal deduction to 50 percent sapped his event business with J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Very few dining rooms are regularly rented out by finance firms, though, and it’s the rare barbecue stand or lunch counter at which customers request itemized receipts for their company accountants.

“This deduction primarily helps high-end white tablecloth joints. And probably not very much,” Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center senior fellow Howard Gleckman wrote in a column characterizing the tax break as “pointless.”

Gleckman argued that diners aren’t staying home because they’re concerned about their taxes. Shemtov, who’s active in the Independent Restaurant Coalition, agrees.

“People who are risking their lives to eat a cheeseburger in air conditioning are going to go out, tax break or not,” he says. “Most people don’t want to go out, nor do I really want to right now. Stimulating demand is not going to solve the issue. Fix the underlying issue and give us a means to survive.”

Shemtov isn’t completely dismissive of an enhanced tax deduction, though. He hopes it comes up for discussion again after the widespread release of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine.