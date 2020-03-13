You are the owner of this article.
SC Sen. Lindsey Graham possibly exposed to second coronavirus carrier

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's office says the senator may have been exposed to a second carrier of the new coronavirus.

In a media release Friday morning, his spokesman said that on March 5 Graham met with Australia’s Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton and Australia’s Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos, in Graham’s Washington office.

On Friday, officials announced Dutton had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Senator Graham continues to work from home while under self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test,” the statement said.

Graham, R-S.C., placed himself in self-quarantine Thursday while awaiting test results on whether he contracted the coronavirus during a visit to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida last weekend.

The announcement said it is unknown if the senator came into contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, 64, is the latest Washington, D.C., lawmaker to self-isolate, but he is the first member from South Carolina’s delegation to do so.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

