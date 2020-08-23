SC sees low daily report of new COVID-19 cases; officials fix incorrect testing numbers

State health officials reported another low number of daily new coronavirus cases Sunday, with fewer than 700 cases confirmed.

Of the 4,450 people tested for the day's numbers, 14.9 percent received a positive test result. The growth of the virus has slowed from a mid-July peak that saw more than 2,000 new cases confirmed each day, but testing has also decreased since that period, and the percent of individuals testing positive remains high.

On Sunday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said that the number of tests was duplicated on four days, leading to an inflation of around 21,000 tests. The duplication doesn't affect the results of tests, DHEC said, and the total number of cases remains the same.

The number of tests conducted on May 1, June 1, July 1 and Aug. 1 has been corrected, leaving a new figure of 954,442 total tests performed as of Sunday. The data processing error that led to the duplication is now fixed, according to DHEC.

DHEC has scheduled around 247 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 13. South Carolina residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 663

Total cases in S.C.: 110,658

New deaths reported: 8

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,380

Hospitalized patients: 1,026

Percent of positive tests: 14.9 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 954,442

What areas are hardest-hit?

Richland County had the state's highest number of new cases at 77. Charleston County followed with 62, then Greenville County with 51.

What's happening in the tri-county area?

Charleston County had 62 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had eight, according to DHEC.

Deaths

In addition to eight confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating four more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

One of the confirmed victims was aged 35 to 64 years old, while seven were 65 or older. They resided in Anderson, Chester, Darlington, Greenwood, Lancaster, McCormick and Oconee counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 1,026 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday. Of these, 150 were on ventilators and 250 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.