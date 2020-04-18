SC scrambles for potential hurricane evacuation plan amid coronavirus pandemic

Just over six weeks from hurricane season, South Carolina planners haven't answered a thorny question: How to evacuate people from the coast without simultaneously spreading the novel coronavirus.

When the governor calls an evacuation to urge people away from deadly storm surge — as has happened somewhere on the coast in each of the last four years — most people end up staying with family or friends inland. But that well-rehearsed public safety measure flies in the face of advice to stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Kim Stenson, director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said his organization has begun thinking about how the virus might affect movements away from the coast in hurricane season, but hasn't developed a plan yet. He urged that the state faces the most risk from hurricanes in the late summer and fall, not the season's June 1 start date — though tropical cyclones can form in any month of the year.

"There definitely will have to be some work done between now and later in hurricane season. It’s on the radar," Stenson said in a Monday press briefing. "We just don’t have good solutions for it right now."

The virus does not always spur obvious symptoms, leading to the possibility that even seemingly healthy people can spread it to vulnerable folks. People will have to make judgments about whether their existing evacuation plan is still safe for the people they're visiting, said Michael Schimdt of the Medical University of South Carolina.

"You have to be the judge as to whether or not you’re going to put them in harms way," Schmidt said.

Even trickier will be the state's handling of public hurricane shelters, set up for those who have nowhere else to hunker down. In September, as Hurricane Dorian sideswiped the state, 4,300 people stayed in Red Cross-run shelters.

The Red Cross this year is looking to first house people in hotels, and then possibly campgrounds with cabins, before resorting to their traditional "congregate shelters" in public schools and community centers, said Louise Welch-Williams, chief executive of the nonprofit's South Carolina chapter. But state and local managers will have to agree to any final decisions.

The aid group took that approach with April 13 tornadoes, housing about 230 people in hotels so far. But many others are staying — like in a hurricane — with family and friends, and state officials warned that precautions to distance from others amid the pandemic still need to be heeded.

"The virus is still there and it’s not going away despite all this. It doesn’t care if the trees are knocked down, or the power’s off, at all," Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday. "So we must still protect ourselves, still keep that distance as much as possible."

The best way to stop the spread, said Schmidt, a professor of microbiology and immunology, would require several rounds of tests. Antibody test would be needed to see who has recovered from the virus, and another test for those without antibodies to see who is infected. Each group would need to be isolated from each other once inside, ideally in separate rooms that the building's air circulation wouldn't cross-contaminate.

Without rigorous testing and isolation, shelters could become what Schmidt called "a cruise ship event" — many confined people passing the virus to each other in an enclosed space.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The Red Cross' preliminary plan is to test shelter entrants for fevers at the door and ask screening questions about other common symptoms, Welch-Williams said. Fever and a persistent cough are the most common COVID-19 symptoms, followed by difficulty breathing.

Those with symptoms would be isolated inside the shelter, and the group would try to enforce social distancing in the entire population, starting by handing out letters to clients to explain the measures and having tenants sleep head-to-toe in spaced out cots. Shelter capacity would also be cut significantly.

The Red Cross doesn't have the ability to administer tests for the virus or its antibodies right now, but "by July or August that may change," Welch-Williams said.

Susan Cutter, a University of South Carolina professor who has studied hurricane evacuations for years, said the Palmetto State has a robust corps of planners and is well-prepared to handle weather emergencies. It's not uncommon for multiple crises to happen at the same time in a hurricane, such as chemical spills along the Texas Gulf coast in Hurricane Harvey.

But she doubted that testing would be widespread enough to deploy across shelters in the state, even by September, when South Carolina has historically seen its most serious storms.

"The whole response at the federal level has been such a (disaster) that I don’t see it," Cutter said.

Managers are in agreement on one point, however: the immediate threat of storm surge cannot be ignored. Damaging winds can reach hundreds of miles inland from a hurricane, but the deadliest component of cyclones is the wall of ocean water that storms push ashore. Evacuation orders are only given in areas where surge threatens life or property.

"COVID or not, you’ve got to get out of the way of water," said Shannon Scaff, director of emergency management for the city of Charleston. "When that order’s given, you've got to go."

Cutter worries that this season, some people may balance that risk against the chances of catching or transmitting the virus, and ultimately decide to stay put in an evacuation.

"That's what keeps me up at night," she said.