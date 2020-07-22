SC schools chief says fall virtual learning will be vastly different than the spring

COLUMBIA — All school districts must invite students in for face-to-face orientation with their teacher before lessons start this academic year and bring them back to the classroom periodically, said schools Superintendent Molly Spearman, making clear a virtual-only plan won't suffice.

As of Wednesday, 53 of South Carolina's 81 districts had submitted their reopening plans for the coming school year, which are under review. None have won approval yet, said deputy superintendent David Mathis.

The other 28 have been given extensions to last week's deadline, he said.

Many districts are planning for a hybrid model that combines in-classroom and virtual learning, as well as an all-virtual option for parents.

While school boards may have approved and announced their plans, Spearman stressed, they are not official until her office clears them.

"They must in their plan invite all students to come back for some face-to-face contact with their teachers. They must lay eyes on those students at least once" before the school year starts, Spearman told a state House panel. "We want to make sure they’re OK."

Districts also need to assess how much students did — or didn't — learn since schools closed in mid-March, she said.

It was her first time publicly addressing legislators since Gov. Henry McMaster called on all districts last week to provide parents the option of sending their child to school five days a week. He asked Spearman, a fellow Republican, to reject any plan that doesn't.

She immediately rebuffed the request, which McMaster announced in conjunction with GOP legislative leaders. Spearman said she met with superintendents statewide a day after that news conference.

To superintendents rejecting a full-week option amid rising COVID-19 numbers, "I said plainly, 'You must include face-to-face with that model, where children come in at least one day a week,'" Spearman told House members.

She also assured them that virtual learning this fall will be vastly different from what occurred in the spring.

For starters, attendance must be taken, and normal truancy rules will resume. If teachers don't hear from students in three days, someone will go knocking on doors to find them, Spearman said.

When the normal school year ended in May, teachers had not heard from an estimated 40,000 students. By Friday, the whereabouts of 7,400 remained unknown. Tens of thousands more had only sporadic communication with teachers, who were told to be lenient amid such stressful, uncertain times and not fail students whether they turned in work or not.

"Things will be different," Spearman said. "We have much greater expectations."

In some districts, virtual learning will be taught by teachers with health concerns who have asked to teach online-only. Other students will learn at home simultaneously with their classmates, with lessons live-streamed from the classroom.

How districts do it will depend on their size and capabilities, but regardless, it must be high-quality learning, Spearman said.

And the lack of high-speed internet in students' homes should not be the hindrance it was in the spring, as state officials are in the process of hooking up homes without it, she said.

She said she hopes to begin announcing approved plans this week.

Beyond reviewing how education will take place, her office is also reviewing districts' safety protocols.

"I applaud the districts that think they can get back five days a week," she said.