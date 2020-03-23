SC schools approved to suspend standardized testing this spring

In K-12 public schools across South Carolina, the end of the spring semester is usually punctuated by standardized tests.

But as a result of the rapidly spreading new coronavirus and widespread school closures, students across the state will not take any more of these tests this year.

Superintendent Molly Spearman's request to suspend standardized tests, including SC READY, SC PASS and end-of-course examinations, was granted by the U.S. Department of Education, officials said on Monday.

"The suspension of South Carolina’s student assessments will allow educators to focus on meeting the needs of students and relieve undue anxiety faced by parents and students," Spearman said in a news release.

Spearman sent a letter to the federal department on March 17 requesting exemption from the state's required standardized tests, two days after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all South Carolina public schools close their doors until at least the end of March.

"This closure comes as we gear up for how we hold our state, districts, and schools accountable — end-of-year testing season," Spearman wrote in her request.

The agency is working closely with the organizers of college entrance and college credit assessments "to explore innovative approaches," such as testing on online, according to the release.

Charleston County School District announced last week that its students would continue to learn at home until April 13.

In Berkeley County, Superintendent Eddie Ingram said Sunday night that the district does "not have a date yet on when our buildings will again welcome students" but emphasized that teachers are prepared to continue using e-learning software to continue long-term virtual learning if necessary.