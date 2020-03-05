SC school closures a ‘distinct possibility’ if coronavirus outbreak occurs

If a coronavirus outbreak occurs in South Carolina, it could mean prolonged school closure and missed instructional time for students.

S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown estimates a serious outbreak could result in some schools closing for a month — approximately twice the virus incubation period — as a health and safety precaution.

If a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, the school district would work with the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control to assess the likelihood of transmission, Brown said.

The next step is determining who the person has come in contact with, how they caught the virus and who they've been around.

“Closures are possible in that circumstance," Brown said. "There would be closures for likely significant periods of time that would definitely disrupt the regular school calendar."

It’s also possible that students and family members could be quarantined.

“It's not to say that if a child gets it that the schools are going to be closed," he said. "But it is a distinct possibility.”

Schools won’t make the decision on their own. They largely rely on the guidance and recommendations from DHEC.

But with no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state as of Thursday afternoon, most school districts are focusing on preventing the spread of germs. This means reinforcing hygiene practices, sanitizing surfaces and advising parents to keep their children at home if they begin to show flu-like symptoms.

To promote better hand-washing techniques, the Charleston County School District has ordered GloGerm and UV lights for all of its schools, spokesman Andy Pruitt said. After washing their hands with GloGerm, a UV light can show what residue remains.

School districts are also beginning to monitor student, teacher and staff attendance to see if any trends arise.

A noticeable drop in attendance could signal something is amiss, Pruitt said. If that happens, school nurses will investigate.

If schools are forced to close, there are a handful of options available to minimize lost class time. Educational television, video streaming lessons, virtual learning programs, worksheet assignments and information packets are all options being considered, Brown said.

There are 15 school districts across the state that have been authorized to participate in an eLearning makeup day pilot program operated via the Education Oversight Committee. However, it is not designed to serve as a permanent virtual classroom.

“If a school district is participating in the pilot already, that certainly is a very useful tool for them to have, but again it was never intended to replace core instruction,” Brown said.

Some rural school districts might not have one-to-one electronic devices for students or reliable at-home internet service. Brown estimates about one-third of school districts have the technological capabilities to implement a similar eLearning program.

Charleston County officials said plans are being considered to continue instruction in case of a long school closure; Pruitt would not name specifics.

Berkeley County School District said it's prepared to implement its eLearning model to make up missed class time, but is not being considered as an option for long-term virtual school.

Per state law, all public school districts must have three school makeup days built into their academic calendar. If more time than that is missed, the local school board can decide on mandating Saturday classes or tack additional hours onto regular school days.

They also have the power to waive the additional days entirely.

After six missed days, local districts must petition the S.C. Board of Education to waive any missed class time.

After nine missed days, only the General Assembly has the authority to decide if the days will be waived or made up.

Brown said the Education Department has had preliminary discussions about legislative action to address prolonged school closure if an outbreak does occur.