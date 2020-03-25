SC's supply of life-saving ventilators could be strained as coronavirus cases surge

South Carolina hospitals could run short of the breathing machines needed to save critically ill patients as the coronavirus spreads. If that happens, finding more may prove extremely challenging.

Many thousands of the state's residents could require intensive care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Post and Courier analysis shows. The number of ventilators — used to fill the lungs of patients with the most severe cases — may not match up. Whether the state's supply can handle the strain depends on if people heed orders to stay home.

The newspaper began asking questions about the number of ventilators in South Carolina more than a week ago. At the time, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control didn't know the answer. The agency surveyed hospitals on Sunday to find out, said Dr. Rick Toomey, DHEC's executive director. The results: South Carolina has 1,260.

Manufacturers are overloaded with purchase orders. The Strategic National Stockpile has a supply of 16,600 ventilators, the Center for Public Integrity reported, but has not yet released any to states. DHEC has not requested any from the federal government.

South Carolina received its first shipment from the stockpile last week, it included only protective gear.

Many hospitals declined to share how many ventilators have in their stores.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said it has roughly 50 ventilators across its four Charleston hospitals. Two weeks ago, the system tried to purchase 25 more.

They are backordered, with no expected delivery date.

Whether hospitals have enough will depend on how widely the disease spreads, said Dr. Chris McLain, chief physician at Roper St. Francis. If cases are contained, "then we're looking good," he said. If not, "you could quickly deplete the stores."

Between 13,000 and 31,000 South Carolina residents could need critical care during the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper analysis shows. There are about 950 intensive care beds to accommodate them, most clustered in the state's populated cities.

Those residents will not all need help at the same time. If people follow orders to socially distance and the health department does everything it can to beat back the virus, those cases will spread out over time. Like a tidal wall, whether a hospital becomes overwhelmed depends on how big of a wave of patients become sick at once.

Ventilators do the breathing for patients who aren't able to oxygenate their own blood, said Dr. Scott Hayes, president of the state's College of Emergency Physicians chapter. About the size of an average briefcase, the machines are often used in severe cases of seasonal influenza, which had killed 103 South Carolinians as of mid-March.

He stressed that the portion of patients who will need a ventilator's help is small.

"Everyone needs to be cognizant, and not panic," Hayes said.

At a price point between $25,000 and $50,000, ventilators are difficult to come by in normal times.

About 14 percent of the state's ventilators were already in use when DHEC completed its survey. Right now, the agency does not expect to have a shortage.

"We are constantly re-evaluating our resources and planning accordingly," a spokeswoman said.

More shipments are expected from the national stockpile in the coming weeks. While some ventilators are available, they are likely to be allotted to states with the greatest need, such as New York. DHEC will request more.

In other countries seeing larger outbreaks, strained critical care has led to death. Nearly 7,000 people have died in Italy, and doctors have had to decide which patients get help to breathe.

People with heart conditions and diabetes are among the most likely to need critical care, including ventilator support, according to research published in JAMA.

Those are two conditions many South Carolina residents struggle with. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks the state 11th in diabetes-related deaths in the country. Deaths from heart disease are not much better.

During a briefing last week, President Donald Trump said the United States has "tremendous numbers" of ventilators. But he acknowledged it will not be sufficient.

“There’s never been an instance like this, where no matter what you have it’s not enough," he said.

On a call with the country's governors last week, Trump warned there won't be enough ventilators to go around, and advised the state leaders to get their own supplies.

ICU capacity and ventilators will continue to be at the top of hospital leaders' minds, McLain said.

Roper St. Francis can use some ventilators from other parts of the hospital, such as surgery, if needed. But that also depends on how many patients need surgery at the time.

Without any social distancing or public health efforts, disease cases will double at least every 10 days, according to the American Hospital Association. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said cases are doubling in New York City, the nation's current hotspot, every three days. Leaders there have said they need thousands more ventilators to handle the surge.

Sheldon Jacobson, a computer scientist and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said the disease's peak should come in the next two to three weeks. The pandemic's likely intensity in South Carolina is hard to determine, in part, because so little is known about the novel virus.

"We're still really early in this process," Jacobson said. "There's so much more that we have to learn and observe."