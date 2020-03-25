SC's Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

The Marine Corps' boot camp in South Carolina has confirmed that two service members tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Recruit Depot Parris Island said Wednesday that two Marines were notified last week that they tested positive for COVID-19. They were already in isolation because they had started showing symptoms.

"Both Marines work in offices independent and separate from recruit training locations," a statement from Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough said. "There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among drill instructors at this time."

Nearly 20,000 recruits go through the training depot annually.

The announcement of the cases comes just two days after Fort Jackson in Columbia, the Army's largest training base, announced two positive coronavirus tests: one of them a recruit, the other an officer.

Despite the positive tests, the Pentagon has not ceased training or curbed all gatherings of service members at the bases. Training is considered a crucial need for national security.

The Pentagon, which tracks the cases among uniformed personnel, dependents, Defense Department civilians and contractors on Tuesday reported 174 positive COVID-19 cases among service members.

There are at least six confirmed cases at four bases in the Palmetto State, including Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as well as Joint Base Charleston.

All bases have started to take extra precautions but have not fully stopped all social interactions among the ranks.

Recruits at Parris Island still sleep in barracks and bunks, but there has been 6 feet of distance put between them. Preliminary screening for the virus are done after enlistment and again when they arrive on the island. Religious services are now streamed to avoid congregations and potential coronavirus spread.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.