SC's homeless population pressured by coronavirus. There are ways to help.

South Carolina has thousands of homeless people, and many experts are hoping for more conversation about what can be done for them during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s why shelters throughout the state can’t consider closing their doors or reducing the number of people they take in.

“You would see 100 people in our shelter displaced in our community," said Marco Corona, chief development officer for One80 Place, a Charleston shelter.

In a recent news conference, state Rep. Wendell Gilliard tried to raise awareness for the virus' impact on the homeless population. The Charleston Democrat and others called for more outreach.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had previously requested $45 million from the state to combat the pandemic. In that request, the department is also hoping to allocate $1.7 million to quarantine 150 poor and homeless patients for 28 days.

The service would include housing, meals and medical care.

But in 2019, South Carolina had an estimated 4,172 people considered homeless, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Within that estimate, nearly 300 were family households and more than 460 were veterans.

The importance

Jacqualin Yeadon, vice president of the state's southeastern chapter of the National Action Network, said it's difficult to get an exact count of the number of people who are homeless. She can think of at least three places in Berkeley County alone where unsheltered homeless people live in the woods, and she knows there are more.

There are no homeless shelters in Berkeley County. The closest large facility is One80 Place in Charleston, which can house 100 people. So before, during and after the coronavirus pandemic, more needs to be done for the area's homeless population, she said.

“There is more than 100 people homeless in the tri-county," Yeadon said.

At One80 Place, they've had to increase sanitation and monitor food distribution, Corona said. To help with safety, the shelter started giving out food in containers to promote as much distancing as they can.

After dozens of events and festivals were either postponed or canceled and restaurants ending dine-in service, many businesses donated food inventory to the shelter.

But Corona doesn't see those donation lasting for the remainder of the pandemic.

“Whatever someone is short of, we are, too," he said.

Hand sanitizer, soap, disinfectant material and food containers are some of the main things the shelter needs. With staff, he said, they've tried to be cautious with the social distancing order.

But there is only so much they can do to while trying to feed and house people at full capacity. A person can't stay 6 feet away from someone with so many people in the shelter, Corona said.

“It’s hard to find ways to both follow the guidelines but to also take care of people," he said.

It's important to highlight this population since many likely have a compromised immune system after prolonged exposure to the outside environment, he said. And a social distancing protocol benefits the most when everyone can attempt to do it, he said.

Yeadon encourages the public to reach out to their local representative to push the conversation around the community's needs further. And at this time, cash donations are extremely welcome, Corona said.

That way they can purchase needed items immediately. When asked about what would have to happen for the shelter to shut down, he said they can't plan for that.

“We can’t even imagine that scenario," he said.

Opportunities on the table

Geona Shawjohnson, Charleston's director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said the city is working with private and public partners to increase services for people who are homeless during the pandemic.

The city has ordered portable hand-washing stations to place in strategic locations and is working with local clinics to help with screenings.

But many like Yeadon are wondering why more people can't be housed in the city's many empty hotel and motel rooms.

In Oakland, Calif., hotels have started making preparations to house the homeless. And Charleston is hoping to do something similar.

Shawjohnson said officials had a few commitments from hotels to house people, but nothing has been finalized.

How to help Here are some ways South Carolina residents can help homeless shelters: One80 Place, Charleston Donate at the shelter's website one80place.org or call 843-723-9477 for information around dropping off supplies. Dorchester County Community Outreach, Summerville Sign up for monthly contributions online at dcco4homeless.org. Some of the organization's immediate needs include cleaning supplies, tissue and bottled water. Residents can contact 843-900-4315 to organize dropping of supplies. Transpositions Homeless Center, Columbia If interested in volunteering, residents can email Ebonee Gadson at egadson@transitionssc.org. They can also donate to the shelter through the center's website at transitionssc.org/donate. There they can also access the shelter's supply wish list.

“All of those opportunities and options are on the table," she said.

Recently, HUD and the S.C. Supreme Court also called for halts on evictions during the pandemic. But some residents are living full-time in motels and are being threatened with removals.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, still counts those motel removals as evictions. He reads the court's orders to mean no one can be ousted at this time. To do so would be a public health hazard, he said.

"We're at a point in time where we have to be mindful of that," he said.

'Think about others'

Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia can house 260 people in a day. Craig Currey, the shelter's CEO, said shutting down would mean more people on the street.

So now more than ever, he said, people should be trying to support local shelters and nonprofits. Similar to One80 Place, Transitions has had to buy more cleaning supplies and food packets.

While local churches have given donations, such as thermometers, more is welcome and needed, Currey said. The Columbia facility also has a clinic where they are able to provide some medical services to those in need.

Dorchester County Community Outreach has two shelters in Summerville. There's the Home of Hope, which can house 16 men, and Hope's House, which can house eight women.

Justin Lewis, the assistant manager, said the best thing people can do is be mindful of the homeless community.

When they are shopping for things for their home, he said, they can easily add more things to their list to donate to shelters.

“Think about others right now," he said.

But Yeadon hopes that the current situation is a red flag that more can be done for the homeless outside of a pandemic. In the future, she and others would like to see more shelters and resources.

“When the coronavirus goes away, we don’t want the conversation to go away," she said.