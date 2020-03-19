SC's governor invoked rare emergency powers used for crises. Some powers are surprising.

Gov. Henry McMaster invoked a law Tuesday giving the state's health department special powers for times of crisis, likely for the first time ever. But some of the provisions of the law may come as a surprise to South Carolinians.

Drafted in response to a different kind of threat to the country in 2001, the law gives the state Department of Health and Environmental Control flexibility during a public health crisis. The Emergency Health Powers Act allows DHEC the ability to respond quickly, identify the sources of the disease in-state and control its spread to the extent possible — important as cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina rise.

DHEC can decontaminate buildings where a virus might be present, or use health care facilities to quarantine people. In a public health emergency, the agency has greater authority to buy and administer drugs and vaccines.

Other powers defined in the law may come as more of a surprise to South Carolinians. Among them: DHEC can seize, and dispose of, human remains; it can isolate or quarantine anyone who refuses testing or examination; and it can acquire and destroy property.

None of the powers have been ruled out.

"The governor will use any authority provided by law to keep South Carolinians safe and to mitigate the impact that this virus may have on the state," Brian Symmes, spokesman for McMaster, said in a statement. Symmes said that to his office's knowledge, the powers have never been invoked before.

The act, passed in 2002, met with some resistance at the time. It was modeled on similar laws passed around the country not long after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The American Civil Liberties Union said at the time "although extraordinary measures may be required during an emergency, the (act) is replete with civil liberties problems."

But the law was created to keep people safe in "extreme emergency situations," then-Gov. Jim Hodges' office told The State newspaper in 2001.

Swati Patel, Nikki Haley's chief of staff, said the then-governor gathered a committee to prepare for the possibility of Ebola in 2014.

At the time, Patel said, the emergency health powers law was brought up but never invoked. No South Carolina resident was infected in the Ebola outbreak.

"That was nothing on the scale of what we're dealing with now," said Patel, who acted as chief legal counsel for both Haley and former Gov. Mark Sanford.

As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC reported 81 positive tests for coronavirus in South Carolina. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy surpassed those in China as the rest of the world braced for a surge in cases.

During a press conference ahead of the executive order that put the emergency powers in place, McMaster said measures like restaurant and school closings are necessary to keep the public safe.

"The enemy we face, the enemy of this virus, is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience that any of us could have," McMaster said. "We need to take these measures."

In the event of widespread transmission of the virus, DHEC would be able to take more steps than closing schools and discouraging gatherings.

DHEC can require people who may be infected to stay away from others. If someone refuses testing or examination, DHEC can ask for a court order to require their isolation or quarantine.

Law enforcement would be assigned to enforce quarantine and isolation orders, which can also apply to groups of people.

Leaving the quarantine — as well as entering from the outside without permission — is a felony under the act, carrying a fine of $1,000 or 30 days in jail or both.

The health department can also request to use any hospital, clinic, health care facility, mortuary or lab. But if the private facility refuses or doesn't respond, DHEC can apply for a court order that would authorize the agency to occupy the building.

Some of the provisions may never be necessary. For example, while the emergency powers act gives DHEC the right to seize human remains, the World Health Organization says corpses don't pose a health risk during epidemics.

The governor's order on Tuesday raised concerns for at least one South Carolina lawmaker. Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, said he is concerned about the prospect of closing churches and restricting gun sales.

"I do believe that the coronavirus needs to be taken seriously," he said. But "we can't give up on our constitution or our fundamental rights."