SC's Fort Jackson, the Army's largest training base, announces two cases of coronavirus

The Army's largest training base located at Fort Jackson in Columbia announced that two soldiers have tested positive for coronavirus.

One is a recruit with 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and the other is an officer attending the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course, the post said in a statement. Both have been isolated and are receiving care.

"Everyone's health and safety is my first concern," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "I am grateful for everyone's patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19."

Fort Jackson is trying to identify other soldiers who may have been exposed. It is the Army’s largest training base, seeing more than 45,000 recruits each year — meaning exposure to other soldiers is highly possible.

There are, as of Monday afternoon, four cases of coronavirus at three different military bases in the Palmetto State. Last week, Charleston Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort both announced cases.

And despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, as well as Gov. Henry McMaster’s advice to limit large gatherings and practice social distancing, the Pentagon has not made it mandatory for America’s bases.

Each base has taken precautions, such as closing down schools run by the Department of Defense, closing facilities and limiting food to take-out only on base.

Last week, it limited access to only essential personnel and is doing health screenings at the front gates.

Additionally, leadership on the base has stopped all hand-to-hand combat training for recruits and issued them all personal hand sanitizer dispensers.